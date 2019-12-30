5 Surprises that could rock the final RAW of 2019- Brock Lesnar's next challenger, Massive return

Who do you think is next for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar?

2020 promises to be a year full of interesting developments in WWE, but before the year begins there's one final pit-stop. The final RAW of the year could be full of several interesting swerves that could set the stage for a very eventful 2020.

In this article, I will try and list out a few surprises that could potentially happen. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think any of these is likely to happen.

Also, did you enjoy the year of wrestling that WWE bestowed upon us in 2019, ladies and gentlemen? Be sure to let me know your thoughts below.

And with that said, I begin my article.

#5 Brock Lesnar's next challenger is finally revealed

While we can talk about what WWE did in 2019, one of the brand new properties that Sportskeeda launched in the year was our podcast- Dropkick DiSKussions. In one of the episodes, our experts Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue talk about Brock Lesnar's next potential challenger and list out a whole bunch of names, including Ricochet, who I believe could certainly be a potential contender for sure. Lesnar enjoys working with Superstars who are smaller than he is, and Ricochet is certainly someone that fits the role.

WWE's roster is so very stacked at this moment that I can actually imagine a whole bunch of eligible Superstars, who would be perfect for the role, including Rusev. Rusev could be the stepping stone to Bobby Lashley for Lesnar, which is significant because Lesnar vs. Lashley has been hailed as a dream match for years.

I do believe that Lesnar will carry his title all the way to WrestleMania, but we could learn who he's facing at the Royal Rumble on this week's RAW.

