5 surprising moments from NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver Night One

Looking at the match quality from night one of NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver, how good is night two going to be on Thursday night?

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one was an excellent final Wednesday night show for NXT. We had an exciting technical opener, a fun Gauntlet Match, a NXT UK Championship classic, a fast-paced tag team match, and a true changing of the guard in the NXT Women’s Division. NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver night one has certainly set a very high bar for night two.

As we try to figure out why Io Shirai feels the need to jump off high things on every TakeOver, we should also try to distract ourselves and present the list of the top five most surprising moments from night one of NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver 2021.

#5 Lack of Cheating at NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver 2021

Pete Dunne hates Kushida's fingers.

Professional wrestling is filled with cheaters. Heels always take advantage of distracted or unconscious referees to win their matches. So imagine the surprise at NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver when all six matches were won in clean and very dominant fashion. It just seems so out of place in the crazy world of professional wrestling to have this happen as it did on Wednesday night.

At NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver, even the heels picked up credible and clean victories. Pete Dunne proved himself to be one of the best submission wrestlers when he defeated Kushida. He twisted and bent many limbs on Wednesday night. Walter chopped his way to another defense of the NXT UK Championship. Raquel Gonzalez dominated her way to the very top of the NXT Women’s Division. It doesn’t happen in NXT often, but all these clean victories instantly established the future of NXT going into the rest of 2021.

