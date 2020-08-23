5 surprising moments from NXT TakeOver XXX

Keith Lee, sadly, had a brief NXT Championship reign, which ended at NXT TakeOver XXX.

NXT TakeOver XXX was one of the best shows of the Pandemic Era of professional wrestling. We saw a fun pre-show tag match, a physical opener, an incredible ladder match, a surprisingly good Cole-McAfee match, and a truly shocking title change.

While NXT TakeOver isn’t quite the same without a loud live audience, they still put on an excellent in-ring wrestling show on Saturday night. WWE Summerslam will have to step up its game to match the in-ring quality given to us by NXT TakeOver XXX.

As we are still trying to figure out how Pat McAfee could possibly be that good in his first ever professional wrestling match, let's look at the five most surprising moments of NXT TakeOver XXX:

#5 Breezango wins at NXT Takeover XXX

It is strange to see this tag team back in the title hunt again after so many setbacks.

Breezango hasn’t had a lot of luck in recent years. Injuries have constantly derailed any momentum for this highly entertaining team. They never seem to have any luck in NXT. So you certainly wouldn’t expect them to get back into the NXT Tag Team title hunt again at NXT TakeOver.

The three tag teams (Legado del Fantasma, Breezango and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch) put on a highly entertaining opener on the pre-show. The pace of the seven-minute match was great and filled with some strong near falls. It was certainly a surprise to see Tyler Breeze hit his finisher and pick up a win.

They are now the number one contender’s for the NXT Tag Team Championship. It will be strange to see the biggest comedy team in NXT go against the very serious tag team champions, Imperium.