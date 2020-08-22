WWE NXT TakeOver XXX: 5 Potential Finishes for Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Who would have thought a former NFL punter would be in a big NXT TakeOver match?

It was pretty shocking when the NXT brand decided to begin a worked shoot on the Pat McAfee radio show. When Adam Cole yelled, cussed and stormed off the McAfee set, it certainly got some attention outside the normal pro wrestling circles. But the fact that it was NXT, the true "wrestling" brand of the WWE, would resort to a celebrity match was still shocking.

Pat McAfee has surprisingly taken the heel role in this feud. He has been cocky and obnoxious throughout the lead up to NXT TakeOver: XXX. He has used strong promos and an actual punt to build himself up as a legit threat to Adam Cole. Both men deserve credit for taking such a unique spin on this very unconventional feud.

So what can happen on Saturday? These are two men who have worked hard to build up this match through promos and brawls. Who would have expected the Undisputed Era become faces in 2020? How can a match with a first-time wrestler truly be successful on such a big stage? As we look forward to one of the main events of NXT TakeOver XXX, here are the top five potential finishes for Adam Cole versus Pat McAfee:

#5 Pat McAfee wins clean at NXT TakeOver

He can't beat Adam Cole fairly right?

We might as well start with the least likely of possible options for McAfee and Cole's TakeOver matchup.

The expectations for this match are pretty low. Pat McAfee is a former NFL punter but he is not a trained wrestler. He shouldn’t be able to defeat Adam Cole, the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history. However, it is pretty common for outside celebrities to be made to look good on WWE pay-per-views.

If Pat McAfee picked up a shocking victory at NXT TakeOver: XXX with a roll-up or a well-timed punt, then that could get some mainstream attention. If also could open up all sorts of storyline opportunities for Adam Cole. How would he react to losing to a first-time wrestler? The possibilities are interesting, to say the least.