5 Surprising moments from WWE Payback 2020

Despite a short build-up for the PPV, WWE had a quite a few surpirses up their sleeves for Payback

At WWE Payback, we were officially welcomed to the world of heel Roman Reigns. And many would agree that it was about time.

WWE Payback 2020 was a show that shouldn’t have worked in any way. It was exactly one week after an excellent SummerSlam and didn’t really have a lot of time to build meaningful feuds for the show. However, the WWE pulled off another fun show on Sunday night. And they did it all in under three hours.

The match quality at WWE Payback from top to bottom was very strong. There was not a bad match on the entire pay-per-view card. We had multiple title changes, brand new talent pushed in very meaningful ways, an excellent tag match and Roman Reigns going to the dark side even more.

In this article, we take a look at the top five most surprising moments of WWE Payback 2020:

#5 Great night for babyfaces at WWE Payback

Riddle was in a serious mood on Sunday night at WWE Payback.

In professional wrestling, you always want to send your fans home happy. What is the best and easiest way to do this? It certainly helps when the show has so many feel-good moments. WWE Payback 2020 was full of those moments. It was a great day to be a good guy on Sunday night at WWE Payback.

The Riott Squad overcame their past issues to defeat The IIconics. Big E picked up a big singles victory over Sheamus. Matt Riddle won his WWE main roster pay-per-view debut. The Golden Role Models lost their tag team titles. And Keith Lee arrived as a major star. It certainly was a good show for WWE fans who wanted to see stars being built for the future. It is hard to argue against the booking of WWE Payback.