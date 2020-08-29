Welcome to the latest edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The go-home episode of SmackDown for Payback ended with one of the biggest developments of the year as Roman Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman.

Why did Roman Reigns become a Paul Heyman guy? We may now know the reason.

A controversial Superstar has also been removed from a top RAW faction and has been officially sent back to NXT. A star also revealed that he wants to have a match against Triple H.

WWE's plans for WrestleMania 37 are also currently in limbo as various changes have forced the company to rethink their options.

Finally, a top women's Superstar has been tipped to become a breakout Hollywood star.

Let's get down to the biggest stories of the day in Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. The reason why Roman Reigns became a Paul Heyman guy, WWE's creative plans revealed

The go-home SmackDown for Payback ended with Paul Heyman becoming the advocate of Roman Reigns. It was a sight that no one expected to see, but most fans loved the alliance's potential.

PWInsider reported that WWE wants to book Roman Reigns as the top heel on SmackDown, which could be the reason why he was made a Paul Heyman guy.

On the flip side, the company wants 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to be the Blue brand's top babyface while Braun Strowman would be a full-time heel moving forward.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co also reported that the company's sources are pointing towards Roman Reigns becoming the Universal Champion at Payback.

The Big Dog, The Monster Among Men and The Fiend will square off in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match at the Payback PPV this Sunday.

Pairing up Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns is an obvious indicator of WWE being serious about pushing The Big Dog to the moon. The shock value of having Reigns and Heyman together should help his run as a heel even more, and Paul doing the talking would be the icing on the cake.

Where does this leave Brock Lesnar? We'll have to wait for that answer to crop up in the dirt sheets.