5 Big takeaways from WWE RAW (August 1, 2022)

The latest edition of WWE RAW originated from Houston, Texas, and kept the heat going following a huge SummerSlam card. The promotion typically follows any epic premium event with a show chocked full of action and a couple of surprises.

This edition was certainly no different. As what seems to be the WWE's normal format, it had a hot first hour, slowed down a bit in the second then hit the accelerator in the third.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that was certainly true of this jam-packed edition. Having said that? Let's take a look at five things that stood out about this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#5. Babyface Becky is Back

The show kicked off with a promo from newly-turned-babyface Becky Lynch, who explained her actions at SummerSlam. The crowd roared their approval, as 'The Man' was back in the house and seemingly better than ever.

This is the version of Becky Lynch that the WWE Universe has come to know and love. Putting aside silly outfits and crazy promos, she's returned to her roots.

It will be interesting to see what happens now that Lynch has announced she's launching a 'new era'. However, fans will have to wait before they see their favorite Irish Lass Kicker return in earnest, as she will be reportedly out for several months after suffering a shoulder injury at SummerSlam.

#4. It's no surprise that Montez Ford and Seth Rollins had a terrific match

Although primarily known as a tag team wrestler, Montez Ford is viewed as someone who will eventually be a singles star. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins remains one of WWE's most reliable in-ring performers.

The combination of the two made for a great contest, with Rollins leading the young competitor along the way.

It appeared Ford would pick up an upset victory, only to be thwarted by The Architect. However, the Street Profits member showed more signs of his future singles brilliance.

#3 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge looks almost re-born in his newfound feud with Judgment Day

Despite the excitement surrounding Edge coming out of retirement, he initially didn't look all that good. His age was showing, and even the Rated-R Superstar would probably admit he was a step slow.

But as he has gotten back into the groove of things, he's looked much better in the ring, and even healthier out of it. Perhaps all he needed was a few months to knock off all those years of ring rust, because it looked like the Edge of old this week.

Edge will likely be forced to form a faction of his own to battle Judgment Day, but it's a likely bet that this WWE Hall of Famer will come out on top in this rivalry somehow.

#2. Bayley's new group dominated the show

The new female faction appeared in multiple segments of the program, and it looks like WWE has big plans for the trio. After debuting at SummerSlam, they attacked Becky Lynch and targeted RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Obviously, Bayley is there to give Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky a rub, but the group as a whole makes for a very powerful unit.

Sky battled Belair for the title, but to no avail. Eventually, Bayley's group brawled with Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

It's clear Belair has a target on her back, and this angle is likely heading towards an eventual feud with Bayley for the gold.

#1. Despite weeks of teasing a heel turn, we saw nothing of the sort from Dominik Mysterio

For a while now, it's been hinted that Rey Mysterio's son might be turning heel. He's already been pushed by Finn Balor and Damian Priest to cut his family ties and join The Judgment Day.

The father and son duo defeated their rivals at SummerSlam. Tonight, however, in the main event of RAW, the Mysterios were beaten by Jimmy and Jey Uso, who retained their Undisputed World Tag Team Championship.

And Dom? Who has received sharp criticism for looking like he was rushed into action too quickly, actually held his own in the match. While he may never be a big-time WWE Superstar, he is at least improving... albeit slowly.

