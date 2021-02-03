Top 5 takeaways from WWE Royal Rumble 2021

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 was another successful pay-per-view for the biggest promotion in wrestling. The ThunderDome era has provided plenty of enjoyable super shows. But this was the first time the January tradition took place without fans. WWE overcame this obstacle with a card that stands up to any previous Rumble show.

The talent level in the WWE at the present is among the greatest the promotion has ever had. They once again proved this with very solid wrestling up and down the show. Royal Rumble 2021 featured two brilliant Royal Rumble matches, a high stakes WWE Universal Championship Match and really good work inside the ring.

With so much of the roster appearing on this event, there was plenty to take away from this PPV. In this article, let's take a look at the five biggest takeaways from WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

#5 WWE successfully played with the fans' expectations at WWE Royal Rumble 2021

As a fan of WWE, one must temper their expectations for what the company will do at a major event like WWE Royal Rumble 2021. On this particular night, WWE repeatedly used its history to garner more interest in several matches on this pay-per-view.

Goldberg getting a WWE Championship shot against Drew McIntyre received a polarizing reaction from the WWE Universe. The WWE Hall of Famer previously defeated Kevin Owens and The Fiend in title matches. So many fans feared that that McIntyre would lose his gold on Sunday. The company used that history to make fans believe that this result was possible, if not likely.

The near falls were used to perfection, and they made the audience believe that a new champion would be crowned at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Although this contest fit the Goldberg formula, this bout had plenty of action. t also had the right outcome, as McIntyre successfully defended the title.

Advertisement

WWE also used the fans' expectation wisely in both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches. Having Charlotte Flair in the final three produced for a more dramatic finale to the women's battle royal. The climax on the men's side of things was excellent, too. Randy Orton snuck back to the ring to hit an RKO on Edge, making everyone think that he would be victorious. But Edge countered and eliminated his rival.

This storytelling gave incredible content to the fans. It is not everyday that viewers can truly give WWE credit for being smart. But these three cases displayed brilliant booking. As a result, the fans were engaged in every match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021.