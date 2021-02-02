WWE Royal Rumble 2021 - Star ratings for every match

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view usually provides some of the best matches of the entire year for WWE. From classic bouts like Triple H vs. Cactus Jack or memorable Royal Rumble matches like the 1992 edition, there is so much to choose from. However, the 2021 edition would be the most unique with it being the first since the global pandemic and inside the ThunderDome.

Overcoming that obstacle was the amazing talent of the WWE roster. The top-class women's division was on full display with the Kickoff match, SmackDown Women's Championship Match, and Women's Royal Rumble match. The top champions Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were given two huge encounters that were vastly different.

The quality of all these matches once again solidified why this may be one of the best rosters top-to-bottom that this company has ever offered. In this article, let's take a look at the star rating for every match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 (Kickoff Show) - RAW Women's Champion Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2021, there wasn't much build to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Match. RAW Women's Champion Asuka has been dealing with Alexa Bliss and her mind games, while Charlotte Flair has had Lacey Evans manipulating her father, Ric Flair, as a distraction.

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have even spent more time feuding with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke than even going after the champions ahead of the Royal Rumble. Expectations were considerably low, but all four Superstars are undeniable.

This contest proved to be a bit clunky and slow out of the gates, but the ladies worked hard and provided plenty of action to entertain the WWE Universe. Just when it seemed like the bout was catching steam though, Ric Flair came down for a distraction, which led to Lacey Evans knocking Charlotte out with a foreign object.

The finish felt like it took the wind out of the sails of this WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. However, this contest did advance Lacey Evans and Ric Flair's storyline with Charlotte regardless of how one feels about it.

Star rating: **1/2