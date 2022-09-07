5 targets for Braun Strowman following his return to WWE SmackDown

Almost 14 months later, Braun Strowman made an emphatic return to WWE. He pulverized The Street Profits and Alpha Academy during their tag team match on RAW. As expected, the announcer’s tables weren’t spared from being destroyed.

The multi-time champion was released in June 2021 due to budget cuts. Prior to his comeback this week, he had a brief run with “Control you Narrative” alongside EC3.

The Monster Among Men will appear on the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown in Seattle. On this list, we will look at five superstars Braun Strowman could target on the blue brand.

#5. Interrupt a WWE tag team match or enter into a squash match

“Bigger and badder than before,” Braun Strowman targeted the tag team division of RAW following his return to WWE. He drove them through tables and barricades to seemingly highlight his intentions for some Extreme Rules action later this year.

The Monster Among Men could also continue his rampage with tag teams like his victims on the blue brand. Charging down the ramp to beat the shell-shocked superstars inside the ring is a typical ’Braun Strowman way' of making a statement.

He could also interrupt a superstar and enter into a squash match. This way, WWE could stall his storyline with a potential rival while continuing to showcase his brutal power in front of the audience.

#4. The Usos and Solo Sikoa (The Bloodline) get destroyed

The Bloodline brothers

The Monster Among Men wreaked carnage on multiple superstars on RAW to send a warning to the locker room. He could continue doing the same on SmackDown, but the motives will differ.

The best way to send a message to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is by bashing his family. Braun Strowman could manhandle Jimmy and Jey Uso in the upcoming show with his brute strength and size. Their new addition, Solo Sikoa, won't be spared either.

Fans expect to see the former Universal Champion declare his intentions for a shot at the Head of the Table. Actions such as power-slamming The Usos on the announcers' table and hammering Solo Sikoa will speak volumes rather than words.

#3. Gunther (Imperium) receives a new threat

Having taken the mantle as the next big thing in WWE, Gunther's domination may catch the eye of Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men is known for causing ripples in the power structure by eliminating those in positions of dominance.

The clash between the two unstoppable forces could be witnessed in SmackDown. Strowman will be fixated on surpassing The Ring General, sparking a rivalry by ambushing the Intercontinental Champion. Even Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser may "get these hands" if they cross his path.

WWE could eventually allow Braun Strowman to end Gunther's streak in a title bout. A 3-on-1 handicap match at Extreme Rules is also possible, with the Lone Gladiator picking up a massive win by nullifying all odds.

#2. Drew McIntyre rekindles an old rivalry

An exciting addition to the upcoming event

On the next SmackDown episode, we might see The Scottish Warrior confronting Roman Reigns only to be attacked by The Monster Among Men.

Technically still a heel, Braun Strowman could target The Scottish Warrior to add to the hype for a triple threat match at Extreme Rules, which is rumored to feature a bout between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross.

McIntyre promised that he would defeat Roman Reigns someday. After the shocking finish WWE pulled off at Clash at the Castle, they need time to build his rematch against The Tribal Chief. Strowman pulverizing his former rival would be a good way to derail Drew from his motives.

A feud between Strowman and McIntyre will bring back the classic matches that fans witnessed in previous years. It will also keep them on top of the card.

#1. Braun Strowman targets Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Rivalry renewed

Instead of attacking the spider's legs, Strowman could go for the head. He had a heated rivalry with the leader of the Bloodline in 2020. Roman Reigns pinned him for the Universal Title on WWE Paybackands on the 16 October edition of SmackDown.

Reigns recently defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He is expected to cut a promo in the upcoming show, boasting about his victory over the company's top babyface. This is the perfect time for WWE to reveal Braun Strowman as the new challenger.

Interrupting Roman Reigns' speech midway through, The Monster Among Men could return to SmackDown to seek vengeance for his past defeats. Other members of The Bloodline could come to the aid of The Tribal Chief, but The Monster Among Men will eventually decimate everyone.

Neither Reigns nor Strowman is booked for the upcoming Extreme Rules event as of now. If WWE plans to keep it the same way, they could brew a long storyline involving both superstars. The highlight will be the extent of the strength Braun Strowman has gained in the past years.

