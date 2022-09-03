"Me for me" on The Bloodline, the catalyst to an anticipated face turn? - 5 Ways Solo Sikoa could debut at WWE Clash at the Castle

With his WWE main roster call-up reported to be soon, Solo Sikoa could play a major role at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event. From joining The Bloodline to kickstarting a solo run to the top, the real-life brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso has multiple options at his disposal.

The Street Champion has been a standout superstar in NXT and will look to continue his dominance on RAW or SmackDown. His arsenal, filled with high-flying moves and deadly superkicks, has given him an edge over superstars like Grayson Waller and even Gunther.

On this list, we will look at five ways Solo Sikoa could debut at Clash at the Castle.

#5. Win the 24/7 Championship

A title which is arguably forgotten

Introduced in May 2019, the 24/7 Championship has been in the hands of multiple superstars and celebrities in its three years. Yet, it isn't taken seriously as it is mostly used in comedic segments. Solo Sikoa could bring a change in traditional beliefs in the upcoming event.

While featuring in a recorded video at Clash at the Castle, fans may witness Sikoa dethrone Dana Brooke and win his first championship in WWE. He could then increase the prestige of the title through regular defenses both inside and outside the ring.

WWE could even tweak the belt and make it more convincing and desirable. In another case, Solo Sikoa could customize the belt to foreshadow the dominance to come during his reign.

#4. Provide spoilers on his debut WWE match

Will The Tollman be derailed of his objective?

Solo Sikoa might tease a future match instead of doing anything drastic at Clash at the Castle. Targeting a superstar, The Street Champion will announce his arrival on the main roster.

WWE may be looking forward to a feud with Karrion Kross for the up-and-coming superstar. Shielding Roman Reigns from a potential challenger, the new addition to The Bloodline could nullify the 'Tick Tock' threat and eventually force Kross into a rivalry.

Both superstars are known for their brutal tendencies. With Extreme Rules scheduled for October, WWE could book Solo Sikoa and Karrion Kross for a showdown which is 'best for business.'

#3. Confront Gunther as the next challenger

A formidable champion

The Street Champion has never been one to follow the crowd.

During a recent interview, Solo Sikoa revealed that he wanted to make a name for himself and not be overshadowed by his brothers.

"At the end of the day, it's so easy to go back and say I'm [The Uso] brother, I'm their family... I want people to recognize me for me."

This is expected as all members of The Bloodline have gold around their waists while young Sikoa has just started to rise up the ranks. Now that he is potentially getting a main roster call-up, WWE could pit him against champions for a chance at glory.

Gunther is the favorite to retain his Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle. With Sheamus being done for, WWE may need a new rival for him. Solo Sikoa could then step up and confront The Ring General at the UK show. He was on the losing side previously but could work on his revenge bout in the future.

#2. Strip Sami Zayn of the Honorary Uce title

Recently, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso have been struggling to see eye-to-eye. The Undispited Tag Team Champion claims that the Honorary Uce isn't much help. Yet, Roman Reigns still has an affiliation with him and trusts the veteran's instincts.

However, Zayn's hesitation in hitting Kevin Owens with a chair on RAW could prove to be fatal for his future in The Bloodline. He has been a shield to The Head of the Table for countless attacks but his heel incapabilities might force Roman Reigns to look for a replacement.

Solo Sikoa's arrival at Clash at the Castle could be bad news for The Great Liberator. The blood brother of The Usos is a legitimate threat to Sami Zayn's position as the Honorary Uce. WWE initially had plans to add Sikoa to The Bloodline so they could continue with the same in Cardiff.

The Usos banishing Sami Zayn and the latter's subsequent alliance with Kevin Owens could be a moment to remember. The Untouchable could even cost Roman Reigns his match against Drew McIntyre, adding much favoritism to his face turn at Clash at the Castle.

#1. Solo Sikoa shockingly betrays The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns continues to dominate WWE alongside Jimmy and Jey Uso and has had a championship run for two years.

Yet, his storylines are seemingly getting stale and WWE is hardly finding any way to generate interest. This is partly because the company has run out of challengers for him. To solve this, they could use a route that involves Solo Sikoa and his dreams to capture a title… and capture big!

Nicknamed The Problem, Sikoa could be the one to cause a rift in The Bloodline. Following Roman Reigns' match with Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, he could present himself as the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The shell-shocked faces of Jimmy and Jey Uso could make for a surreal moment.

Solo Sikoa could become one of the top babyfaces in WWE if he decides to stand out from The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle. After all, he is renowned for being a lone warrior in NXT 2.0.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will debut at Clash at the Castle? Let us know in the comments section below.

