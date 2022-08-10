Legend returns to WWE, previous partner of The Usos? 7 more superstars who could align with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Usos are undoubtedly ruling modern-day WWE. The Bloodline hold nearly all the major titles and it doesn’t seem like they will be defeated anytime soon. In fact, the trio could add even more members to their stable to expand their dominion on RAW and SmackDown.

There are several superstars who could help The Tribal Chief and The Usos. While some are bonded in blood, others need a good push and joining The Bloodline might be the best-case scenario for their fizzling careers. The options we've selected include both WWE Superstars as well as performers from other promotions.

We have already covered some stars who could join The Bloodline. However, the stable has even more potential options to protect The Head of the Table.

On this list, we will look at seven more WWE Superstars who could join The Bloodline and help Roman Reigns.

#7. Jacob Fatu

The Samoan Werewolf

Cousin of Roman Reigns and The Usos, Jacob Fatu was trained by WWE Legend Rikishi. He spent two years competing in independent promotions before making his mark in Major League Wrestling. He is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and has numerous notewothy victories in his pocket.

The Samoan Werewolf could get a call from WWE, and move straight to the main roster similar to Dominik Mysterio. Fatu would then add to the strength of The Bloodline and kickstart his career in the company with a solid heel stable. The experience he gained while being in the villainous group called Contra Unit, ambushing and defeating stars, could come in handy during his time with Roman Reigns and The Usos.

#6. Brother of The Usos - Solo Sikoa

The Street Champion of the Island

NXT 2.0 Superstar Solo Sikoa made his debut at Halloween Havoc in October 2021. He is the next big thing on the brand and has plenty of experience in professional wrestling. Sikoa has competed against veterans like Davari and Carlito at Old School Championship Wrestling.

The 29-year-old is a part of the Anoa’i family. His father is Rikishi, making Jimmy and Jey his elder brothers and Roman Reigns his cousin. WWE did initially have plans to push Sikoa as a part of The Usos but they were nixed. The company wanted to test how The Street Champion would fair in a solo run.

Recent reports indicate that a call to the main roster is not far away for Solo Sikoa. Triple H is bent on refreshing both the blue and red brands with newer talents and the Anoa’i member might see himself next in The Bloodline.

#5. Omos

The July 11 edition of RAW featured MVP loaning Omos to The Usos for their fight against The Street Profits and R-Truth. The Giant from Nigeria played a huge role in the win, dominating opponents and crushing Angelo Dawkins the moment he got the tag.

Omos is apparently a shadow of his former self. He is losing feuds and his reputation of being a monster heel is diminishing quickly. He needs to refuel his career, and one way to do so would be by protecting Roman Reigns, a job which Sami Zayn hasn't done that well doing. The giant could give some meaning to the ‘Honorary Uce’ title by acting as an impregnable bodyguard for Reigns.

The role of a bodyguard would almost certainly suit The Giant from Nigeria. He was in the same position in RAW Underground, fending off threats against Shane McMahon. Omos could be a terrifying addition to The Bloodline, making any superstar who wants a piece of Roman Reigns think twice.

#4. Former WWE Superstar - Manu

Son of the legendary Afa Anoa’i and cousin of Roman Reigns, Manu began wrestling at the young age of 13. He initially joined the family promotion, World Xtreme Wrestling, before having a brief stint in The Legacy stable of WWE. He was ultimately released from his contract in 2009.

The 37-year-old veteran could return and join The Bloodline. He needs to be given a chance to fix his legacy in WWE. An alliance with Roman Reigns and The Usos would give The Wild Samoan a pedestal to rise in the roster and grab glory and gold before his eventual retirement.

Manu is currently an independent wrestler, making spontaneous appearances in various promotions.

#3. Zelina Vega could join The Bloodline

Queen Zelina Vega

The inaugural WWE Queen's Crown Tournament winner Zelina Vega is yet to make a significant breakthrough in her career. She has been the Women's Tag Team Champion but has never won an individual title. The sky is the limit and the royal woman might be looking forward to a solo championship reign.

Queen Zelina is currently out of action due to injury. She could align herself with The Bloodline upon her return to help her in her mission for the gold. The heelish trio also lacks a female member to fully expand their domination of the main roster. Villainous Vega might be a perfect female fit if Naomi doesn't join The Bloodline anytime soon.

Zelina's run as a heel has arguably gotten tasteless ever since she split with Carmella. Roman Reigns and The Usos might rejuvenate her character significantly.if she is included.

#2. Angelo Dawkins

The Dawkins Island

The Street Profits member is apparently disillusioned about his future direction. Along with his partner Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins competed closely with The Usos but failed to pull off a victory. Both superstars seem to be heading towards a split.

Dawkins could be the one to turn heel as Ford has more preference with the crowd. He could align himself with Roman Reigns and former rivals The Usos to confront Ford. The new heel could then look to dethrone Gunther or Bobby Lashley, adding yet another title to the glory of The Bloodline.

#1. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux after being defeated by Roman Reigns

The surreal moment of Karrion Kross confronting Roman Reigns on SmackDown hints at an upcoming mega-match between the two superstars. While there have been no reports of such a booking as of yet, a victory against The Tribal Chief could make Kross the top babyface in WWE.

The opposite is always possible, however. Kross might find himself struggling on the main roster after being thrashed by Reigns. The Herald of Doomsday might join The Bloodline in a desperate attempt to stay at the top, possibly feuding with Sami Zayn for the position of the honorary Uce. Scarlett Bordeaux will help him in his goal and ultimately "acknowledge" Roman Reigns in the process.

Edited by Brandon Nell