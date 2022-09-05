5 Extreme Rules matches that were teased at WWE Clash at the Castle

Following Clash at the Castle’s massive success, it’s time for WWE to prepare for another Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules, scheduled for October 8. The event will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

No matches are booked for Extreme Rules as of yet. However, WWE has given major hints as to what will transpire in the future. Staredowns and shocking victories indicate exciting possibilities for the next event.

In this list, we will look at five matches that were teased for Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes - WWE Clash at the Castle brawl turns into a match

Same rivalry but with additions?

A stalwart of Imperium, Giovanni Vinci reunited with his stablemates Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser at Clash at the Castle. Vinci left the faction shortly before the other two superstars were called up to SmackDown this April.

Gunther and Sheamus had a brief staredown in the middle of the ring before their Intercontinental Championship match. All this while, the remaining members of Imperium and Brawling Brutes were brawling outside the ring. They took each other out, highlighting that a conclusion as to which faction is better may come in the future.

If WWE continues with the rivalry between Sheamus and Gunther, it is highly likely that Imperium will cross paths with Brawling Brutes. WWE could book them for a six-man tag team match at Extreme Rules.

#4. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

A great start for the trio

The odds favored "Damage Control" to win at Clash at the Castle and the same panned out. Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai outlasted and outwitted Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss with their double team moves and trickery.

In the climax, the EST of WWE was the lone warrior, fending off the opponents in vain. The heel trio overpowered her with their teamwork, and Bayley pinned the RAW Women's Champion. Michael Cole specifically pointed this out, hinting that The Role Model will get a title match in the future.

Last year, Bayley was set to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. However, an ankle injury marred the title shot. The company might be planning on making up for it at Extreme Rules 2022.

#3. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Clash at the Castle might not have concluded one of the most heated rivalries brewing in WWE. Seth Rollins did win the battle at Cardiff but The Original Bro is the favorite to have the last laugh.

The Visionary used mind games to take advantage of his opponent. Inciting remarks along with jibes at Randy Orton eventually caused Riddle to lose his concentration. With the storyline getting more personal each week, it doesn't seem the rivalry has come to a conclusion.

WWE could book the arch-rivals for some Extreme Rules action. It will be a fitting end to their brutal feud, with Riddle having been Curb Stomped on chairs and steel steps multiple times. The Original Bro may inflict similar punishment on Seth Rollins at the upcoming event.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross is rumored for Extreme Rules 2022

Having ambushed Drew McIntyre on his SmackDown debut, WWE is yet to pull the trigger on a feud between him and Karrion Kross. They were busy hyping the main event of Clash at the Castle. Now that it has concluded, they may focus on new rivalries.

Recent reports indicate that Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are set for a bout at Extreme Rules. Their showdown was also teased in Cardiff when The Scottish Warrior had a brief staredown with The Doom Walker. The latter even threw a water bottle at Drew, distracting him for Roman Reigns to capitalize.

WWE could add Solo Sikoa to the mix after his interference at Clash at the Castle cost Drew the title match. The new addition to The Bloodline will develop layers to the new feud as a third party.

#1. Edge vs. Dominik (with Judgment Day?)

Welcome to the dark side, Dom!

The anticipated heel turn of Dominik Mysterio was witnessed at Clash at the Castle. In his rage, he flattened his father Rey and Edge after their victory against The Judgment Day. The first shot at Edge could indicate that Dom has a score to settle with the veteran.

The Rated-R Superstar was the preferred pick of Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle. This may have been the reason why Dominik turned on his team. He wants to prove himself better than the WWE Hall of Famer, showcasing his abilities which have been overshadowed by Edge and Rey’s success.

Dominik Mysterio could insist on a clash with Edge at Extreme Rules after his antics at Cardiff. As absurd as it may sound, Dominik might even retire the 11-time World Champion after his alliance with the Judgment Day.

The sky is the limit, now that WWE has given the first significant signs of an incoming rise with his heel turn.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Watch why ECW legend Joel Gartner calls The Rock a "chameleon"

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali