An iconic reunion in the making? - 4 possible directions for Edge following WWE retirement

In tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Edge will fight Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. The Rated-R Superstar is expected to crush the Archer of Infamy in front of a deafening home crowd of Toronto, Canada.

The 11-time World Champion recently opened up about the possibilities regarding his retirement from professional wrestling. He is cherishing every moment in the ring, believing that the “end is in sight” for him.

In this list, we will look at four directions for Edge following WWE retirement.

#4. Help the future of WWE after retirement

Edge had brief confrontations with Finn Balor and Karrion Kross during his appearances on NXT in February last year. There were rumors that he would challenge for the NXT title but nothing came of it.

However, it seems that Edge wants to “build” the young talent on the developmental brand. He was mesmerized by the passion and drive of each superstar and wanted to elevate them by working together.

The 11-time World Champion could fulfill his wishes after his retirement and can play a backstage role in flourishing the NXT brand. The veteran’s experience in professional wrestling will aid future generations in their ambitions.

#3. Edge makes sporadic appearances

Edge made a number of comebacks to WWE after his retirement in 2011, before his in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2020. The aged veteran has smoothly executed his moves and seems to be fit and fine. It would be a pity if he hangs his boots when he still has so much wrestling left in his tank.

If the Rated-R Superstar does retire, fans can expect him to occasionally return and fight blockbuster matches for their entertainment. Star-studded main events against Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Goldberg, and even long-time rival John Cena, would be a spectacle for the WWE Universe.

Beth Pheonix could also return for a one-off with her husband. Her previous team-up with her husban against The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble 2022 is a moment which could be recreated in a more memorable fashion.

#2. Manage The New Judgement Day

The future and the past

Having sworn to destroy what he created, the legend is spearing those in his path of vengeance. His mission even has reinforcements in the form of The Mysterios.

The crowd-favorites are expected to annihilate the Judgment Day and bring an end to their terror on RAW. Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley might fall apart once they are on the losing end again, having suffered a loss at SummerSlam. Gathering the pieces, The Ultimate Opportunist could form his own stable and act as a manager for The New Judgment Day after in-ring retirement.

The Rated R-Superstar returned to WWE to impart his knowledge to the young talent. He created The Judgment Day to provide a solid platform for newcomers to the main roster. He may repeat the same by potentially including Dominik Mysterio and Dexter Lumis, forming a stable to uplift the rookie superstars.

#1. Edge reunites with Christian

The seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions, E & C are one of the most iconic tag teams in history. The Brood members bonded during the “mutual respect” storyline in 1999 and have been best friends ever since.

The duo had an exciting reunion in the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Fans expected the tag team to re-form but, unfortunately, Christian left WWE for AEW in March of the same year. He believed Tony Khan’s promotion had better opportunities.

The Rated-R Superstar didn't mind his best friend’s shift to All Elite Wrestling. In fact, he was supportive of Christian’s decision. There were also rumors of Edge joining AEW if he wasn’t medically cleared by WWE.

After his retirement from wrestling, Edge could reunite with Christian and play a managerial role in the former AEW World Champion’s success. He may even persuade Captain Charisma to have a last match in WWE before retiring for good. Christian’s abrupt exit from the company was not the best way fans would have wanted him to leave.

