5 Theories about why Sheamus turned heel on Drew McIntyre on this week's RAW

For weeks, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were both portrayed as the best of friends and allies, even though they enjoyed the occasional backstage brawl and scuffle.

Turns out, that it was only an act because Sheamus hit Drew McIntyre with a Brogue Kick. Let's be honest. As much fun as the moment was, it was one that we saw coming from many miles away.

So, why did WWE choose to have Sheamus go heel when he was showcased as Drew McIntyre's only ally and good friend? Here are 5 reasons why this storyline happened, and we invite you to chime in with your own reasoning in the comments below.

Did Sheamus turning heel and attacking Drew McIntyre come as a surprise to you or did you predict it?

#5 To set up a WWE Championship match with Sheamus before Drew McIntyre gets to his eventual WrestleMania opponent

It's just about the belt, not their friendship. Afterall, they drink beer together. Last I heard, Drew had 2 buy so they can keep on lifting🏋. — WTGV (@WTGV_SLS) February 3, 2021

WWE has two pay-per-views to book before WrestleMania comes around and it is more than likely that Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre will happen at one of them. Sheamus is a gifted performer and he's incapable of having a bad match, as we've seen over the years. That said, WWE has invested far too much time, energy, and effort in building Drew McIntyre into a top-tier star for him to drop the WWE Championship to Sheamus.

I want to thank... all my doubters. As you idolise over-protected past-it part-time fair-weather warriors, remember... i’m a full-time hard Irish bastard. 247 365... in the eye of the storm. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/08ddp1IvUH — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 3, 2021

Even if Sheamus was to come up short against Drew McIntyre in an upcoming pay-per-view, it would be a major step up for the man, because of the way the current Champ has been protected for the last year or so.

Sure, Sheamus has been WWE Champion on several occasions already but the truth of the matter is that it was a different time. For him to become the face of the company right now just won't work.