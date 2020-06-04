5 Things Apollo Crews needs for a memorable United States Championship reign

Apollo Crews wins the United States Championship

Last week on RAW, Apollo Crews won the United States Championship. This was his first-ever title in WWE, and he won it after an intense battle with Andrade.

This was a long time coming for Crews, who's been on the main roster for over four years now. He's one of the more physically impressive athletes on RAW. His impressive mix of both strength and agility makes him an exciting watch.

Apollo now has the opportunity to cement himself as one of the top champions of his time, but to do that, he'll need to step up his game. So what will he need to do to make his mark?

#5 A satisfying conclusion to his feud with Andrade

Crews vs Andrade

First off, Crews needs to settle his bad blood with Andrade soon, and in a convincing manner. It wouldn't be a good start to his reign if he spends the next three months fighting the same guy. The matches might be good, but it'd get old after the first month.

I personally believe that they might be moving Andrade up to feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre soon (maybe not immediately, but for sure within the year), so it would make sense for Crews to defeat El Idolo and then move on to new opponents. It could happen as soon as Backlash, or it could be extended until the PPV after that, but Apollo has to come out on top.

If he were to lose the title back to Andrade, it certainly wouldn't be a reign to remember. But if he just barely ekes out victories against him, then it won't really mean much either. It has to be clear that Apollo was the better competitor, and that he can hold his own against the best of them.