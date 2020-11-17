5 Things Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss could do at WWE Survivor Series 2020

We are less than a week away from WWE Survivor Series 2020. The pay-per-view will see Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown take on each other throughout the night for brand supremacy. So far, a total of four Champion vs. Champion matches and two traditional five-on-five elimination matches have been announced for the pay-per-view.

Two major names missing from the Survivor Series match card this year are Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Both the Superstars have formed a sadistic alliance on Monday Night RAW and might very well make their presence felt this Sunday.

Let's take a look at five things Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss could do at WWE Survivor Series 2020. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Bray Wyatt interrupts The Undertaker's Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series 2020

What if FIEND lays out Taker at #SurvivorSeries setting up a final farewell match at #WrestleMania 37 #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/K7xDu4Bskr — ᴹʳ 𝕋𝖆𝖓𝖆𝖌𝖗𝖆 (@i_m_Subhan) November 7, 2020

Survivor Series 2020 is set to feature the Final Farewell of The Undertaker. It was 30 years ago when The Phenom made his WWE debut at this very pay-per-view and it's the perfect stage for him to call it a day to an illustrious career.

At the same time, there is a huge portion of fans, including many at Sportskeeda, who believe that this might not end up being his Final Farewell after all. The common speculation is that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt might interrupt The Undertaker at Survivor Series, setting up a mouth-watering clash between the two down the line.

Bray Wyatt himself has teased the same in many ways and it could very well be the direction the Final Farewell goes this Sunday. The one major problem with that is WWE overplaying the entire farewell angle with The Undertaker as we've already seen him seemingly retire and then come back again before.

There's no doubt to the fact that 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is the likely successor of the supernatural legacy that The Undertaker will leave behind. A 'passing of the torch' moment between the two would be a sight to behold.