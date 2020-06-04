5 Things Christian could do on his return to RAW next week

Is Christian set to make his long awaited WWE return?

Could "Captain Charisma" play an integral part in Edge's match against Randy Orton?

Phillipa Marie

There could be a number of reasons why Christian is returning to RAW next week.

It was announced earlier this week that former World Heavyweight Champion Christian would be making his return to RAW next week. "Captain Charisma" is due to host an edition of "The Peep Show", with former long-time partner Edge as his guest.

Christian hasn't been seen on RAW since 2018 when he hosted his talk show as part of RAW 25 with Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan. Since then the former Champion has inducted the Dudley Boyz into the Hall of Fame alongside Edge and become a regular contributor for WWE Backstage.

Given the length of Christian's absence from the WWE's flagship show, it would be a waste to have him simply come in to host an interview.

Christian hasn't wrestled a match on WWE TV since 2014 when he suffered a concussion which would signal the end of his career. Sadly, he was never able to reach the heights that Edge managed in his WWE career, but Christian is still seen as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time.

Christian's return has come somewhat out of the blue, but there are a number of potential reasons why he could be making his comeback.

#5. Announce one more match?

Christian was forced to retire at the worst of times, as he was just building some momentum as a headline performer. Christian only fully came into his own after Edge was forced to retire due for health reasons in 2011.

The former World Champion was wrestling regularly on RAW when he suffered a concussion and then failed to make his return, even after sitting out for the amount of time recommended by WWE doctors.

This means that Christian was never able to have a final match, nor was he able to have a farewell ceremony like many other stars have before him, and his retirement wasn't even officially announced by WWE.

It's been six years since Christian walked away from the company so could he finally be in a position where he wants to return to have one more match and end his career on his own terms?

