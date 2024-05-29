5 things CM Punk can do at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is now the Stamford-based promotion's upcoming premium live event and CM Punk may just be one of the stars who could appear in it. Even if he is still not medically cleared to compete, there is plenty he can do during the event.

WWE Clash at the Castle is set to take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15, 2024. Only one match has been announced as of this writing, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. While The Scottish Warrior should be focused on the gold, CM Punk could also be an underlying issue especially if the absent star is indeed present at the event.

For this list, we will look at five things CM Punk could do during the WWE Clash at the Castle next month.

Trending

#5. CM Punk could be present during the event's Kickoff Show

Despite being injured during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, Punk remained present in storylines by taking on a couple of on-screen roles, one being as part of the pre-shows of different events.

Just recently, he was part of the Backlash Pre-Show wherein he talked about the matches and each superstar before the event. This could be something he could do in Scotland, not only to promote the card and the event but also to add tension to his rivalry with Drew.

#4. CM Punk could reprise his role as a commentator

Drew's WrestleMania 40 was bittersweet. During his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, he dominated the former champion right in front of Punk, who was on commentary. However, the latter's presence was also the reason why Damian was able to cash in on McIntyre after the match.

Punk could give Drew a glimpse of the past by returning to his role as a commentator for the match. While McIntyre could initially be hesitant about Punk commentating again during his match, given what happened at WrestleMania, The Straight Edge Superstar could taunt him about being scared. Eventually, Drew would concede.

#3. Cost Drew McIntyre the match

Since Punk returned to WWE and began his feud against McIntyre, the former has thwarted any title opportunity his rival has got. An example of this is when, after WrestleMania 40, Punk appeared on RAW just to cost Drew his spot as the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

For Clash at the Castle, it won't be that surprising if Punk attacks Drew to cost him the title. Not only will he foil his rival's plans again, but he will do so right in front of his family and countrymen.

#2. CM Punk unintentionally helps Drew McIntyre

One of the things talked about on RAW lately is the "love triangle" between Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has been doing his best to "prevent" Liv from being the champion for injuring Rhea but instead has been helping her more. Interestingly, Punk could unintentionally do the same.

Although Drew was blindsided at WrestleMania, it's best to assume that he has learned his lesson, especially since he is a former World Champion anyway. He could already be expecting Punk and instead of the latter costing him the title, Drew could somehow use him to win it.

#1. CM Punk could arrive at the end of WWE Clash at the Castle

Expand Tweet

Punk has been known to play the best mind games, especially when directed to McIntyre. Interestingly, he could apply these tactics at the June premium live event.

Instead of being involved in the match, Punk could just make his presence felt after it. If Drew loses, Punk could taunt him. If not, he could tease fans about a possible title feud between them in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback