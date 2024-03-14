WrestleMania 40 is less than a month away and the landscape of WWE has never looked better.

The events that transpired at the previous edition of the premium live event still lingers in everyone's mind. Especially, the main events on both nights where Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos for the titles, and Roman Reigns defended his championship against Cody Rhodes.

The contrast in transitions and modifications in the perception of WWE stars and feuds within the past year have made some remarkable progress. Let's take a look at some of the drastic changes that have occurred in the one-year timeline.

#5. Finn Balor's 'Demon' has been MIA

Finn Balor's alter ego, The Demon persona, was introduced to the WWE Universe during his time on WWE NXT. During his time on the independent circuit, he would paint his upper body inspired by various superheroes. In WWE, it portrayed a much deeper, darker and scarier aspect.

The gimmick quickly caught on and fans eagerly waited to see The Demon takeover and punish whoever was guilty. When Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day in 2022, he butted heads with the group's founder, Adam Copeland (fka Edge). He had gathered Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley as the first two faction members but was betrayed.

This led to an extended rivalry that culminated in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Edge channeled the darkest parts of himself and went back to his ruthless Brood persona. The Demon vowed to showcase no mercy and put an end to their feud.

That was the last time fans witnessed The Demon in a WWE ring. Since then Finn Balor has been portraying his vicious side but not to the extent as his alter ego would. Damian Priest and Balor are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They will defend their titles in a six-pack ladder match next month. It would be interesting to see The Demon emerge again for The Show of Shows.

#4. Austin Theory was a champion with a promising future at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory fulfilled his childhood dream of defeating his idol John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Their feud stemmed when The Cenation Leader appeared on WWE RAW in 2022 to celebrate his two-decade-long association with the company. Theory approached him and they went back and forth on a potential feud to which Cena was convinced the young star was not ready.

Austin Theory was in his second reign as United States Champion, a title that garnered much popularity during John Cena's reign in the early 2000s. Theory mocked Cena and took multiple shots at him claiming that he did not want to face him.

The 26-year-old is currently feuding on WWE SmackDown where he's teamed up with Grayson Waller. The two stars have promising talent but in their current team-up, have not yet won any title. While some fans cite Theory has a long way to go before becoming a singles champion again, the massive push so early in his main roster run proved otherwise.

#3. Damage CTRL parted ways with their leader

Damage CTRL put the women's division on notice when the trio made their return at SummerSlam 2022.

With Bayley leading the group, they ensured everyone knew the lengths they would go to to emerge on top. Last year at WrestleMania 39, WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita returned for a brief run. They sided with Becky Lynch in her feud with Damage CTRL. By this time, Lita and The Man had won the Women's Tag Team titles from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Damage CTRL put up a united front against their WrestleMania opponents. Shortly after 'Mania, they were drafted to the blue brand. Tension was teased among them when The Role Model and IYO SKY competed in the Money in the Bank ladder match. At one point, Bayley shoved her teammate off the ladder to prevent a win.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion often bragged about how the group was one-up from everyone else and was successful. Fast forward a year later, Bayley is set to clash with her former teammate at WrestleMania 40 for the Women's Championship.

#2. Drew McIntyre is a heel with a vengeance at WrestleMania 40

The Scottish Warrior was on the road to gaining his momentum back as champion. He faced Gunther and Sheamus in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite his loss, McIntyre was pushed as a fan favorite for the remainder of the year. However, his inability to get his hands on a title led to his impending heel turn. He soon targeted Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and refused to believe Jey Uso was a changed man. The WWE RAW star did not forgive The Bloodline for the role they played in his losing effort to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre had been pushed over the edge and soon the WWE Universe saw what was brimming underneath the surface. He snapped and vowed to put an end to the world champion's regime. The 38-year-old is not holding back even when it comes to taking shots at CM Punk who is recovering from his Royal Rumble injury.

#1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso competing against each other

Last year, The Bloodline was so close-knit around WrestleMania season that it seemed they would never be reprimanded for their actions and held accountable.

However, things have taken a tumultuous turn with the faction since. The Usos superkicked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023 but Jimmy Uso still seemed conflicted on his stance. Shortly after, the twins teamed up against The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Jey Uso went his own way, and was traded to WWE RAW and even won the tag team titles with Cody Rhodes. He wanted to make a name for himself and seek retribution for his past deeds with The Bloodline against the roster. Given how barely a year ago, Jimmy and Jey Uso were dominating the tag team division, their breakup was imminent. At WrestleMania 39, The Usos lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One.

This time around, Jey Uso seeks to make a name for himself and prove The Bloodline wrong.

