5 things Drew McIntyre can do to get revenge on The Judgment Day for Survivor Series: WarGames loss

Drew McIntyre was left fuming after suffering a defeat at the hands of Team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames. He had hoped to walk out of Chicago with a thrilling victory, but Randy Orton’s return took a toll on his plans.

When The Scottish Warrior entered the arena with The Judgment Day, he had a staredown with Damian Priest. The tension between them could be cut with a knife, and The Scottish Warrior storming out of the building after the loss didn’t help the situation.

Now that WWE Survivor Series is over, here are five possible directions for Drew McIntyre.

#5. Deny The Judgment Day

Drew McIntyre’s heel turn was followed by his alignment with Rhea Ripley. While it seemed that he was a part of The Judgment Day, he never officially joined the faction. Had the heels won at WarGames, he possibly would have joined, but the chances of that happening now seem bleak.

It’s possible that McIntyre will deny joining The Judgment Day and instead pick a fight with Damian Priest. Given that he and The Archer of Infamy never got along, a rivalry between them can generate the heat fans look for in WWE.

#4. Focus on a singles run

Drew McIntyre is one of the superstars who has a massive hold on the audience as a singles wrestler. Keeping that in mind, The Scottish Warrior can move away from any faction or tag team and instead turn his attention towards other superstars on a singles run.

The most logical name for a rivalry against The Scottish Warrior is Jey Uso. McIntyre was never fond of the fact that Main Event Jey Uso was traded to WWE RAW. In fact, McIntyre’s heel turn involved taking down Jey Uso ringside.

Furthermore, he already has a reason to take on Jey Uso for a heated rivalry, considering how Uso helped Roman Reigns during his time with The Bloodline. On the other hand, McIntyre can choose to take on Randy Orton as well. The two have history, and reigniting that will end with fans witnessing a high-profile match.

#3. Convince Rhea Ripley to drop Damian Priest

While McIntyre not joining The Judgment Day is an option, he could also choose to stick with them. However, if he joins The Judgment Day, he won’t want to be at the same level as the other men.

Therefore, he may have an arrangement with Rhea Ripley to drop Damian Priest and replace him, or he can overpower the rest to take over as the leader of the faction.

If he takes over as the leader, the dynamics within The Judgment Day will be altered completely since there hasn’t been a set leader for the faction so far. Keeping that in mind, he will need to be extremely convincing with Rhea Ripley and stand his ground against Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio as well.

#2. Drew McIntyre walks away with Rhea Ripley

If Drew McIntyre doesn’t join The Judgment Day, he might still want to retain some form of support from the faction. His top choice for this will be Rhea Ripley.

As a result, what he can do is convince The Eradicator to walk away from the group and form a partnership with him. If Rhea Ripley walks away from The Judgment Day, it’s possible the faction will not last very long. She has played a significant role in keeping order within the stable.

#1. Join forces with returning superstar

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton is an option for the future, but the duo coming together must also be considered. However, if McIntyre and Orton group up, it has to be for a significant storyline.

As of now, both McIntyre and Orton hold a massive grudge against The Bloodline, and they haven’t forgotten what Jey Uso did during his time with the Samoan faction. Hence, McIntyre and Orton can come together to first take on Jey Uso and then climb their way to the top.

Even though it's a bit of a stretch, a tag team match between Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship would almost certainly sell out arenas!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here