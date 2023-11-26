WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 - Star ratings for every match

With the Survivor Series done and dusted, the final WWE Premium Live Event of 2023 is in the books. It has been a stellar year in the ring, with Triple H stamping his authority on the product. Tonight's show was among the best, thanks to a couple of epic WarGames matches.

But which one stole the show? How was the rest of the card? Did WWE deliver before CM Punk's epic return? Let's look at every match that took place at Survivor Series 2023 and rate them on a scale of five.

#1. Team Bianca vs. Damage CTRL - WarGames Match

The first match at Survivor Series was a cracker. IYO SKY's insane trash can dive from the top of the cage before WarGames officially began was the perfect indicator of the carnage that would follow. The women of WWE would not slow down at all, with each getting some spotlight.

Among the top performers, Bianca Belair showcased her strength, while Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair finally got on the same page. The Queen hit an incredible Moonsault from the cage that will live long in the memory. Damage CTRL put up a great effort but fell short to the babyface superteam.

The end saw Bayley take the bullet for Kairi Sane, eating a Spear from Flair, a Senton from Shotzi, a KOD from Belair, and a Manhandle Slam from Lynch.

This was an emphatic way to end the first WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023, even if the heel faction probably should have won—a fun match with some epic moments in between.

Rating: ****1/2

#2. Gunther vs. The Miz - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther vs. The Miz - WWE Survivor Series 2023

Gunther racked up another successful title defense at Survivor Series, as he and The Miz exceeded expectations. This match was surprisingly competitive as The A-Lister came scarily close to winning the Intercontinental Championship. He targeted The Ring General's leg for the entire match.

The Miz hit The Ring General with a low blow and Skull Crushing Finale for a close two count, as the crowd got electric for the ending. Despite nearly losing his title, the Austrian came back to win. He made the challenger tap out to the Boston Crab after hitting a Lariat and a Splash.

While the result wasn't in any doubt, WWE fans bit for the near-falls at the end. The Miz had an incredible showing at Survivor Series, proving that he is great in the ring.

Rating: ****

#3. Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee - WWE Survivor Series

It was pretty surreal to see Dragon Lee make his WWE Premium Live Event debut on a stage like Survivor Series. He did an incredible job opposite Santos Escobar, who is on fire now. The former LWO member has become one of the most hated heels in all of WWE.

That heat supplemented the slick in-ring action at Survivor Series, as Escobar and Lee didn't hold back. We saw hurricanranas to the outside, powerbombs, and Destroyers, among other exciting moves.

The end saw Santos pick up the win with the Phantom Driver, but not after both men proved worthy of the position they were afforded.

Rating: ****

#4. Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark - Women's World Championship

In another solid match on the Survivor Series undercard, Rhea Ripley staved off an impressive effort from Zoey Stark. The challenger was in the biggest match of her WWE career and performed well, starting hot. Stark had several more bright moments, too.

Ripley weathered the early storm to calm things down before surviving a mini scare. She ended the match with a Riptide to continue her dominant reign as WWE RAW's top female. However, this was not the end of Mami's night.

Rating: ***1/2

#5. Team Cody vs. Team Judgment Day - WarGames Match

The main event of Survivor Series 2023 was always going to be a classic. Months of bad blood culminated in the most chaotic and brutal match possible. The Judgment Day's advantage inside WarGames turned out to be a curse, as it opened up the prospect of a fired-up Randy Orton appearing as the final entrant.

The in-ring action was slick from the get-go, as Seth Rollins and Finn Balor kicked things off. Things only got more violent over time, as kendo sticks, steel pipes, and tables were all introduced early on. This WarGames Match truly lit up after Dominik Mysterio's arrival, as anticipation for The Viper's return increased tenfold.

Rhea Ripley ran out with Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase to try and cash in before Orton finally appeared. There was only one way the match could end from there, as the WWE legend looked better than ever.

His highlights included getting every babyface to hit the hanging DDT simultaneously, teasing a betrayal on Jey Uso, and an other-worldly RKO on JD McDonagh. Cody Rhodes finished Priest off to end the match and, hopefully, the feud.

An excellent way to finish before CM Punk's inevitable WWE return to close out the Survivor Series. What a night!

Rating: *****

