5 Things Edge could do on his return to SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has had one of the most incredible comeback stories in the history of professional wrestling. After being forced to retire during his prime in 2011 due to severe injuries, he made his miraculous return to WWE in the 2020 Royal Rumble match and has had an incredible run so far.

The Rated-R Superstar was last seen in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania where he challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a triple threat match, also involving Daniel Bryan. While Edge was unable to win the Universal title, his performance was applauded by fans.

He has been on a break since then, but WWE has now seemingly announced his return date as he is being advertised for the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE's first show back with live fans.

Let's take a look at five things Edge could do when he returns to SmackDown. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Edge welcomes fans back to live WWE events in a nostalgic segment

Edge theme and the pyro is going to be insane with the crowd pop pic.twitter.com/m1I5AmMsrw — 👽snaggyelf (@snaggyelf) May 21, 2021

Let's first get to the most obvious option that the company could choose. Edge is one of the most loved and respected WWE Superstars and we might see him kick-off the July 16th episode of SmackDown with a segment, welcoming the fans back to live WWE events.

WWE has been forced to have their shows first without any crowds and then later in the ThunderDome with virtual fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The return of fans to the arena will surely bring new energy to the entire product and Edge could be the perfect candidate to get a roaring first pop from the fans.

BREAKING NEWS:@WWE returns to live events with a 25-city tour running through Labor Day. The tour starts with the July 16th Friday Night #SmackDown at the @ToyotaCenter in Houston, TX! pic.twitter.com/TjRAqxv3Bf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 21, 2021

If this happens, it would likely be a one-off appearance from him. But fans would surely want to see him kickstart a new feud, which brings us to our next point.

1 / 5 NEXT