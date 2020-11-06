5 Things fans learned about Roman Reigns after turning heel

Current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had been absent from WWE TV for the better part of the pandemic, and finally made his long-awaited return at WWE SummerSlam 2020. The show closed out with Roman Reigns attacking The Fiend and Braun Strowman, and his mannerisms hinted that he had finally embraced his dark side.

Things became clearer very soon, as Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman and went on to win the Universal title at WWE Payback. He is now the biggest heel in WWE, and recently finished off a heated feud with his cousin Jey Uso. The personal rivalry between the cousins highlighted how well Roman Reigns can play the character of a villain.

Reigns has given a bunch of interviews following his return as a heel, and we've learned several interesting things in regards to The Tribal Chief. In this list, we will take a look at five things fans learned following Roman Reigns' heel turn.

#5 Roman Reigns is more outspoken and brash than he has ever been in the past

Roman Reigns and Heyman

Back when Roman Reigns was a babyface in WWE, he used to be the epitome of goodness and always held fellow Superstars in high regard. Reigns used to praise the WWE locker room occasionally, for working hard on a weekly basis and trying to make a name for themselves. The Roman Reigns of today doesn't agree with that guy though. Speaking with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Roman Reigns opened up on how every Superstar wanted a push, but was lazy to work towards it.

“Everybody wants that push. Everybody, ‘Man! If they just push me! Why am I not here. But when the work comes they start b***hing and moaning about it. They start complaining. You say you want to be the guy but you don’t want to work on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. You don’t want to work on a Saturday.”

Roman Reigns is one of the most-pushed WWE Superstars in the last decade

Roman Reigns received a bunch of major pushes during his previous stint in WWE before the pandemic, and fans weren't thrilled with the same at all. This time though, the WWE Universe is completely behind WWE pushing Reigns as a heel, as this is something the fans had been asking for a long time.