Clash title match changed, returning star interrupts - 5 things that could happen when Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns go face-to-face on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will go head-to-head on WWE SmackDown. The two muscle-bound superstars are scheduled to battle at WWE Clash at the Castle. Before The Tribal Chief defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he and McIntyre will exchange words.

The Head of the Table and The Scottish Warrior were set to engage in a war of words just two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, however McIntyre decided he preferred to fight. Unfortunately, they were interrupted by Karrion Kross before their fight could commence.

On WWE SmackDown, the two will once again have the opportunity to exchange barbs and match wits. Of course, in professional wrestling, any promo can turn into a fight at a moment's notice. There's a strong chance that the two superstars meeting face-to-face on SmackDown could be combustible.

What will happen when The Tribal Chief and The Scottish Cyborg go face-to-face on WWE SmackDown? Could a brawl erupt between the stars? Could a different star be added to their big-time bout at Clash at the Castle?

Below are 5 things that could happen when Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns go face-to-face on WWE SmackDown.

#5. The two stars could have an intense verbal spat on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre appeared on Monday Night RAW. While on the program, with mic in hand, The Scottish Warrior gave an impassioned speech about opponents he hopes to battle once he's world champion again.

Kevin Owens interrupted his promo and the two had an all-time classic back and forth. Drew showed more fire in his delivery than ever before and barbs were thrown between the two former world champions.

If McIntyre channels that passion for his upcoming segment with Roman Reigns, there's a chance the promo will be a classic. Roman Reigns isn't one to shy away from dropping verbal bombs when he deems it necessary. So both stars may cut down the other ahead of their epic confrontation. Their segment on WWE SmackDown may prove to be can't miss.

#4. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline may attack Drew McIntyre

The Bloodline

The Bloodline has had an incredible level of success in World Wrestling Entertainment as a whole. The Usos are the fifth longest reigning tag team champions in the history of the company. They currently hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is the longest reigning world champion in over thirty years and one of the longest reigning champions in the company's history.

Part of their success can be attributed to their strategy and teamwork. Or at least, that's how Paul Heyman would likely word it. Most would call the tactics that they do to hold onto their titles cheating, not strategy.

Regardless, The Bloodline uses their numbers' advantage better than almost any faction in history. There's a strong chance they'll use it when Roman and Drew go face-to-face on SmackDown. If they can soften up McIntyre, it will make Reigns' chances of retaining at Clash at the Castle much greater.

#3. Sami Zayn may try to impress Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn with Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn has found himself in a difficult predicament. For several months now, The Great Liberator has found himself linked up with The Bloodline. He doesn't appear to interact with Roman Reigns directly, and he rarely even converses with Paul Heyman.

Instead, Sami typically interacts with Jimmy and Jey Uso. The twin brothers have even dubbed The Great Liberator an "Honorary Uce". Based on their conversations, Jimmy seems to like Zayn to some extent. Jey, on the other hand, gets much more fired up and annoyed by Sami's antics. Jey Uso has made it clear that if Sami wants to be associated with The Bloodline, he needs to start carrying his weight and winning championships.

When Zayn ran away from a Drew McIntyre beatdown last week, he further hurt his reputation with the family. On WWE SmackDown, The Critic of the Critics may try to make a statement to impress The Head Of The Table. For example, Sami may interrupt the segment and attack Drew. For Zayn's sake, hopefully the attack won't backfire.

#2. The two stars may be assaulted by Karrion Kross

It was just two weeks ago when WWE SmackDown featured the epic return of two superstars. Drew McIntyre interrupted a promo from The Bloodline and it seemed as if he was going to get into the ring and clash with Roman Reigns and The Usos. Unfortunately for McIntyre, things took a sudden turn.

Familiar music started to play throughout the arena and a woman was standing by the entraceway. It quickly became apparent that the woman was former WWE Superstar Scarlett. Before McIntyre could even process what was happening, Karrion Kross blindsided the Scottish Cyborg and left him laying on the floor by the ringside.

Kross hasn't confronted either man since the beat down, but he made it clear in a promo last week that doomsday was coming. The big man might interrupt The Tribal Chief and Drew McIntyre's verbal spat to beat both men down. If he does, it would be quite the accompishment as both Reigns and McIntyre are very credible, physical, and intimidating threats. If anybody could beat them both down, however, it might be Kross.

#1. Karrion Kross may be added to the Clash at the Castle match

Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Roman Reigns is scheduled to take on Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle with Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. The two larger-than-life superstars clashing could be one for the ages.

There's a chance, however, that their match could change prior to WWE Clash at the Castle. Karrion Kross immediately inserted himself into the main event picture of WWE SmackDown when he attacked Drew McIntyre. It was further emphasized when Scarlett placed an hour glass in the ring. They were signifying that the of Reigns' time as champion was drawing near.

Karrion Kross could potentially be added to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle. If he is going to be added to the bout, it will likely happen on the next episode of WWE SmackDown. If it does end up happening, the championship match will become even more intriguing.

What will happen when the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns goes face-to-face with his number one contender on WWE SmackDown? There's a lot of intrigue around both RAW and WWE SmackDown as of late, so all eyes will be on what comes next.

