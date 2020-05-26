Will Rey Mysterio really retire?

The big news coming out of Monday Night RAW this week is that a "retirement ceremony" was announced for WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio next week on the red brand. Rey Mysterio has had a legendary career in WWE and, it goes without saying, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

After leaving WWE in 2015, Rey Mysterio returned to the company as a surprise entrant at the 2018 Royal Rumble match. WWE Universe was highly impressed with the veteran's high flying abilities and flawless execution even at an advanced stage of his career.

Mysterio has had numerous amazing matches with the young talents on the WWE roster and helped put many of them over. He also won the United States Championship last year and later went on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series.

With WWE announcing his retirement ceremony for next week, let's take a look at five possible things that could happen during the segment.

#5 Seth Rollins once again "sacrifices" Rey Mysterio

Soon after the announcement of Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony, WWE confirmed that the ceremony would be hosted by none other than Seth Rollins. It is worth noting that the "Monday Night Messiah" is the reason behind Mysterio's recent absence, after he viciously attacked Rey on the RAW after Money in the Bank.

While Rollins initially apologized for his actions, saying that he didn't have his senses about him, this week on RAW he announced that he had "sacrificed" Rey Mysterio "for the greater good". All signs point towards the retirement ceremony being used to build towards a huge Seth Rollins Vs Rey Mysterio match and WWE could achieve this by letting Rollins attack the "Master of the 619" yet again!

Maybe Seth will once again unleash his inner monster and try to hurt Mysterio badly, only for someone to return and make the save. Who could this someone be, you ask?