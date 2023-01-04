Fans have been waiting for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to return to the WWE ring in 2023. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment had his last match at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan.

He has made many appearances in WWE ever since WrestleMania 32. However, fans have been waiting to see him back in the ring for a full-fledged rivalry.

The Rock’s cousin, Roman Reigns, has held the Universal Championship for nearly two years now. He unified the title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Several superstars have challenged The Tribal Chief for the title but have been unsuccessful in defeating him.

Many believe that The Rock may be the only one who could give Reigns a run for his money and take the title away from him. Currently, many scenarios could lead to the return of The Great One in WWE.

With that said, check out five things that could happen if Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returns to WWE in 2023.

#5. The Great One could join The Bloodline to make it even stronger in 2023

The Usos with the WWE legend

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in all of WWE for over two years. Fans have seen members of the faction win the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the NXT North American title, and most importantly, the WWE and Universal Championships.

With Paul Heyman on the mic, Roman Reigns and his men have been able to put on some of the best segments and matches in the company’s recent history. While the faction currently has five wrestlers, there is always room for one more.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could step away from Hollywood for a few months before returning and confronting his family members in The Bloodline. Instead of going against them, The Rock could end up turning heel and joining the faction.

It would be a great way to surprise fans and cause a ripple in the wrestling world in 2023. The legend could work alongside The Tribal Chief before turning on him and challenging him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4. WWE could give him a one-off tag team match against The Bloodline

Kevin Owens could get a chance to work with The Rock

WWE brought back John Cena for the final episode of SmackDown in 2022. Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. Cena and Owens won the match, but it doesn’t look like The Doctor of Thugonomics will stick around to have a full-fledged rivalry with The Tribal Chief again.

Similarly, fans could see The Rock return in 2023 for a one-off match. He hasn’t entered the wrestling ring for years, and that could force the company to team him up with an active superstar.

Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, or some other big name could team up with The Rock to face Roman Reigns and another member of The Bloodline in a tag team match. It would make perfect sense to have The Great One team up with a potential opponent for Roman Reigns if he is only going to return for a single match.

#3. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could enter the 2023 Royal Rumble

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists The idea of The Rock being at Royal Rumble & WrestleMania was talked about behind-the-scenes



The plans for the Mania main event need to be locked in by mid-Jan



Originally the belief was that if his schedule allowed, Rock would do likely his last match at Mania vs Reigns



- WON The idea of The Rock being at Royal Rumble & WrestleMania was talked about behind-the-scenesThe plans for the Mania main event need to be locked in by mid-JanOriginally the belief was that if his schedule allowed, Rock would do likely his last match at Mania vs Reigns- WON https://t.co/yLTrxWuuBL

The 2023 Royal Rumble is not too far away, and WWE will be chalking out some final plans to surprise fans during the show. Many big returns could take place during the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Logan Paul are a few of the big stars who could make their returns during the match. Similarly, WWE could bring back Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to compete in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match.

The Great One could either go on to win the match, or get eliminated by Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, or some other superstar who is booked to win the match. If he goes on to win, then WWE will have the perfect reason to have him challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

If he loses the match, he could help another superstar get over, or come back to acknowledge The Tribal Chief to give him a big boost. The angle would provide Triple H and his men with a good way to have The Rock return in 2023 without overexposing him in the ring.

#2. He could help Sami Zayn enter the world championship picture

The Bloodline consists of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Apart from Zayn, all the other members of The Bloodline are related in real life. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is also a family member of Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa.

The Honorary Uce is working with the faction, but it’s only a matter of time before he is kicked out by The Tribal Chief. Many fans expect Zayn to team up with Kevin Owens again if that happens and challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Instead, The Rock’s return could change things around for The Master Strategist. Zayn could be the one to bring back The Great One if he is kicked out of The Bloodline. He could work with the legend and take on Reigns and another member of the faction in a tag team match.

A win over them could allow Zayn to finally enter the world title picture opposite The Tribal Chief. It could turn out to be one of the best storylines of the year as many fans are hoping to see Sami challenge for the world titles.

Additionally, the angle will help protect The Great One if he is not ready to take a loss at Reigns’ hands.

#1. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could face Roman Reigns in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39

The two superstars could finally come face-to-face in the ring

The biggest way The Rock could make an impact in 2023 is by coming back for a match against Roman Reigns. Reports suggest that WWE is waiting for The Great One to decide on his availability for WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes could take The Rock’s place at WrestleMania if the legend does not intend to make it back to the company this year. However, it would be the perfect time for him to make a return to the ring in 2023.

The company has been eyeing a big match between Reigns and The Rock for some time. The Tribal Chief has been dominant for nearly two years, and it’s time that he comes face-to-face with arguably the most successful member of his real family.

A match between Reigns and his elder cousin at WrestleMania will be more than just electric. It will give the company a chance to either make The Head of the Table the most dominant star in the industry or take the title off him without denting his image.

This is a dream match that many within the industry and outside are waiting to see happen at some point. This year could give fans the match they’ve been waiting for, and it could lead to several big storylines in the following months.

