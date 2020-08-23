Very few professional wrestlers have impacted the world of sports entertainment as Goldberg did. Even to this day, he remains one of the most marketable superstars. This is why WWE ropes him in for a storyline at least once a year.

So, it makes absolute sense for not only WWE but every other wrestling promotion to express interest in the two-time Universal Champion. And with the budget that it has, you would expect All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to go all out (no pun intended) to sign Goldberg.

It was recently reported that AEW was interested in signing Goldberg. While this didn't happen and the initial rumor has been denied by Cody since, the impact of the WCW icon on the Jacksonville-based promotion during its debut year would have been noteworthy, to say the least.

That being said, here are 5 things that could have happened if Goldberg went to AEW.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 A different Main Event scene

G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

AEW started off on the right note by booking Chris Jericho as their inaugural World Champion. After an entertaining six-month run as the Champion, Jericho dropped the title to Jon Moxley, who also happens to be a renowned figure in the wrestling world. Only now has AEW started pushing their homegrown talent into the main-event picture.

However, had AEW managed to sign Goldberg, it would have been a no brainer to build the roster around him and put the strap around his waist. This move would have completely altered the course of AEW.

In that case, Superstars such as MJF, Brian Cage, and Darby Allin might have had to wait for a bit longer to enter the main event scene. The two-time World Heavyweight Champion would have been the main attraction whenever he would show up and boosted the crossover appeal of the promotion.