WrestleMania 37: 5 things fans already know about the event

WrestleMania 37 is less than half a year away, and fans are already starting to look forward to one of the biggest events in the wrestling calendar. So far, there has been lots of speculation over what WrestleMania 37 will look like.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed wrestling events in 2020, and there is a possibility that these changes may have to continue in 2021.

Fans are also already looking forward to seeing which matches could take place at WrestleMania 37, as well as potential returns from part-time performers, or those currently on a break.

Despite the changes in WWE this year, the company has still managed to pull off some great pay-per-views and matches, as well as some big returns, including that of Roman Reigns.

Also, the addition of cinematic matches this year has been well-received by fans. In particular, the Firefly Funhouse match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, and the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

Whatever is in store for WrestleMania 37, it could be one of the most exciting events of 2021.

#5 WrestleMania 37 could remain under COVID-19 safety restrictions

WWE has looked hugely different in 2020, in comparison to recent years. 2020 saw the first-ever WrestleMania to take place in front of no crowd, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

WrestleMania 36 was broadcasted from the WWE Performance Center in April. It was a great event that included Drew McIntyre beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

Currently, most WWE events are taking place in front of a virtual crowd at the WWE ThunderDome in the Amway Center, while NXT events are now allowing a small audience of 100 at events.

Due to the nature of the pandemic, if fans are able to attend WrestleMania 37, they may have to follow different rules than in previous years. For example, they may have to wear masks at the event, as well as socially distance.

At current wrestling events, fans are in plexiglass pods away from other groups and in-ring talent. This could also be a measure in place at WrestleMania.