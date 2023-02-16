5 things that must happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 - Surprise betrayal; end to grudge rivalry

Fans are excited for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 for all the right reasons, as the creative team has worked hard to build several captivating rivalries over the months.

Austin Theory has proven himself to be a worthy United States Champion, and the company will put him through a major test at the Premium Live Event.

Beth Phoenix will also return to the ring to team up with her husband, Edge, to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will write another chapter in their grudge rivalry at Elimination Chamber.

WWE will also crown the challenger for the RAW Women’s Championship on Saturday night. Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Carmella, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez will enter the Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

All eyes will be on the big match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Zayn broke Reigns’ family at the 2023 Royal Rumble, and The Tribal Chief will look to destroy The Master Strategist.

Take a look at the five things that must happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#5. Finn Balor or Beth Phoenix must take the fall at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Rhea Ripley could pin Beth Phoenix at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Edge returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble to eliminate Finn Balor and Damian Priest from the 30-men elimination match. The Rated-R Superstar last appeared on Extreme Rules 2022, where he was forced to quit the match after Rhea Ripley threatened to injure Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix.

Edge and Phoenix have been united ever since the Royal Rumble, and they want to get payback from the Judgment Day. On the February 6, 2023, episode of RAW, Phoenix and her husband challenged Ripley and Balor to a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

The contest will be one of the biggest non-title matches and will see two Hall of Famers take on two future megastars. WWE will have a tough time booking the outcome of the match with so much star power involved.

Priest and Dominik Mysterio will likely try to interfere in the contest to help their teammates. Regardless of the outcome, the creative team must protect Edge and Ripley from a pinfall at Elimination Chamber.

The Nightmare is all set to take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. Hence, she should not take any pins to retain her credibility walking into the event. It would be better if Ripley gets to pin Phoenix for the win.

Meanwhile, Edge will likely challenge Balor to a one-on-one match at The Show of Shows this year. With that in mind, he could pin The Prince to win the match for his team and go on to challenge him to a final match at WrestleMania 39.

#4. The match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley must come to a clean end

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar met in a dream match at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Their first-ever encounter was marred by interference from Roman Reigns, who attacked The Beast and helped The All Mighty defeat him for the WWE Championship.

The two men met against the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in 2022, where Lashley had Lesnar on the ropes before The Beast Incarnate surprisingly pinned his opponent. The finish protected both superstars, and not many fans were happy with the outcome.

Lesnar and Lashley’s rivalry was reignited on the road to the 2023 Royal Rumble, and this time The All Mighty eliminated Lesnar from the match all by himself. The two men will now meet in their third singles match at the WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

The two giants have already had controversial finishes in their previous contests. WWE must ensure a clean finish to their third encounter and settle the rivalry for good. One of these two giants must come out on top by defeating the other one convincingly. It will be the only way to put an end to this dream rivalry.

#3. Asuka must put on a strong show inside the Elimination Chamber

The Empress of Tomorrow must dominate at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Several superstars returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Asuka was among the few who made a big impact upon her return and put on a strong showing.

The Empress also unveiled a new side to herself, and fans are more than delighted to see her alter ego in WWE. The creative team must build on her new persona and let her become a top star again rather than letting her fizzle out.

Many female superstars have undergone character changes in recent months but failed to make an impact. Asuka must be allowed to make a big impact in the upcoming women’s Elimination Chamber match that will determine who will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Asuka must either score the most number of eliminations before losing or go on to win the match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. She is among the most deserving women on the RAW roster.

#2. Austin Theory must retain his United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber

Austin Theory must continue his reign at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns won’t be defending either of his world titles inside the Elimination Chamber this year. Instead, Austin Theory will be made to defend his United States Championship inside the steel structure against five other superstars.

Theory will go up against Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest at the show. The heel will have a tough time trying to outlast all the competitors to retain his title. He has already labeled it the biggest match of his career.

Austin has been phenomenal as a heel and champion on the RAW brand. The young superstar has carried the men's roster of the brand without the presence of a world champion and has worked with many big stars like Rollins and Bobby Lashley. WWE must allow him to outsmart other competitors and retain his US Championship inside the Chamber.

It will help solidify him as a top star and the face of RAW. It could also lead to a big match between The Unproven One and John Cena at WrestleMania.

#1. Jey Uso must reunite with The Bloodline to help Roman Reigns defeat Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns wasn’t done with his opponent and beat him down with the other members of The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn refused to join in on the action and betrayed Reigns instead. He paid dearly as he was made the focus of the attack while Jey Uso left the ring after witnessing the entire ordeal.

Jey stayed away from television for over a week before returning, only to join Jimmy Uso to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship last week. It’s still not clear whether he will rejoin The Bloodline or not.

Zayn will face Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday. The Tribal Chief will look to make an example out of The former Honorary Uce in front of his own family in Montreal. However, Zayn will try to do everything in his power to try and get back at The Tribal Chief and take the titles away from him.

WWE must allow The Master Strategist to come close to a win on Saturday night before Jey appears and betrays him. The betrayal must allow The Tribal Chief to defeat Zayn and retain his titles.

The angle will help get Jey back with The Bloodline and possibly begin a new tag team rivalry between The Usos and the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The match needs to take place at WrestleMania 39.

Poll : 0 votes