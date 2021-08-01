5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali teamed up for the first time on WWE RAW. The two men defeated T-Bar and Mace on the show to pick up their first victory. WWE could look to build this tag team and have the two men go for the RAW Tag Team Championships in the months to come.

John Morrison defeated Riddle on RAW with a little help from The Miz, AJ Styles, and Omos. The story between Riddle and Styles will likely move to the next level on this week’s episode.

Samoa Joe resigned from his post on WWE NXT and immediately became an active member of the brand’s roster. He got himself a match against Karrion Kross for the upcoming NXT TakeOver 36. Will The Samoan Submission Machine give Kross a taste of the Coquina Clutch before the big event?

Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma took their rivalry to the next level. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai turned on Raquel Gonzalez before making her intentions very clear. Will The Captain of Team Kick get a shot at the NXT Women’s title soon?

Sasha Banks returned to WWE SmackDown and made her intentions very clear by her actions right away. She wasn’t the only one to have a good night on SmackDown, as John Cena also managed to wiggle his way into a title match against Roman Reigns for WWE SummerSlam.

Shinsuke Nakamura pinned Apollo Crews on SmackDown, and he could well be in line for an Intercontinental Championship shot soon. Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio’s victory over Jimmy Uso could help get his team another SmackDown Tag Team Championship shot.

Let's take a look at five things that must happen this week on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown:

#5 Randy Orton must return to WWE RAW and help Riddle pick up a victory

Randy Orton has been away from WWE RAW for some time now. Riddle tried to fight on Orton’s behalf before WWE Money in the Bank but failed to get his bro a spot in the ladder match.

Last week on RAW, Riddle faced John Morrison in a good match. A distraction from AJ Styles and Omos cost The Original Bro the contest. Styles attacked Riddle after the match and laid him out with a Styles Clash.

This week on RAW, WWE must book a match between Riddle and Styles. The Phenomenal One must come close to victory before a distraction by the returning Orton costs him the contest.

The creative team will be looking to bring The Viper back before The Biggest Party of the Summer. Reports suggest that he will be making his way back to RAW on this week’s show.

A victory for Riddle over Styles, along with an RK-Bro reunion, will help RAW build towards their next tag team championship storyline. WWE must then go on to book a RAW Tag Team Championship match between RK-Bro and the team of Omos and Styles for SummerSlam.

