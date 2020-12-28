After a great WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view, WWE continued its positive momentum with a solid week of shows. All three brands built towards some exciting new rivalries and matches. As 2020 comes to a close, the company is gearing up for the new year.

On WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre teamed up with his friends Sheamus and Keith Lee to earn a hard-fought victory just in time for Christmas. But Sheamus ended the night by Brogue Kicking Lee. It seems like WWE is hinting at an explosive rivalry between these two stars.

Then, on Wednesday night, Mercedes Martinez returned to WWE NXT. She immediately made an impact by attacking NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Surely, Shirai will seek revenge sooner rather than later. Plus, Timothy Thatcher suffered an upset loss to Leon Ruff, and Bronson Reed made an undeniable impression in his return to the ring.

Finally, on WWE SmackDown, Big E took down Sami Zayn to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso earlier in the night, but Kevin Owens was once again unable to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Fans will likely watch the effects of these shows carry over into this week's programming. Let's look at 5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 The Hardy Bros must pick up a victory over The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

The Hardy Bros on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley and MVP of The Hurt Business seem to have gotten themselves in a rivalry with Riddle and Jeff Hardy. Last week on WWE RAW, The Hardy Bros teamed up to take on Lashley and MVP in a tag team match. The week before that, Riddle easily defeated MVP in a singles bout. When these four stars clashed, Lashley made Hardy tap out to The Hurt Lock.

This week, WWE must book a rematch between these two teams to continue their rivalry. This time around, WWE must allow Riddle to pin MVP in order to win the match for his team. This result could push Riddle a little closer to a WWE United States Championship match against Lashley.

It seems as though WWE has paired Riddle with a popular Superstar like Hardy to help him gain more support from the fans. Competing alongside "The Charismatic Enigma" on the road to the Royal Rumble will hopefully help him start 2021 on a strong note.