5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Fastlane is just a few days away, and WWE RAW delivered a big episode where Bobby Lashley kicked off his WWE Championship reign. Lashley defeated The Miz once again to retain his title and prove his dominance.

Alexa Bliss continued to target Randy Orton on WWE RAW and cost him his match against AJ Styles. When will ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt return to continue his rivalry against The Viper? And will Mustafa Ali finally win his first major title in WWE this week?

William Regal made two big announcements on WWE NXT last week. He declared the upcoming TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event and revealed that the show will be held over two nights. He then unveiled the NXT Tag Team Championships and crowned Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as the first Champions.

However, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart won the titles from Kai and Gonzalez just an hour later. Also in the show, Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole and then came face to face with Karrion Kross. Will fans finally get the dream match between these two Superstars?

WWE SmackDown saw Edge and Daniel Bryan argue it out in the ring to kick off the show. Both men are looking to main event WrestleMania, and things are heating up between the two WWE veterans. Who will main event WrestleMania from SmackDown this year?

Big E retained his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn but was attacked by Apollo Crews after the match. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, on the other hand, got an unpleasant surprise during the episode.

Let’s take a look at five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 RETRIBUTION must ruin the United States Championship match on WWE RAW

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Riddle defeated John Morrison and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match to become the United States Champion. Riddle pinned Morrison to win the title that was held by Lashley at the time. Since then, Lashley has already broken through on WWE RAW by becoming the new WWE Champion.

Riddle has not defended his United States Championship yet but is scheduled to make his first defense on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Riddle will take on Mustafa Ali, the same man who defeated him on the show a couple of weeks ago.

RETRIBUTION played a major role in Ali’s victory last time, but Riddle got some revenge when he took down Slapjack last week on WWE RAW. However, the barefoot Superstar will have to be on his toes this week as he cannot afford to lose the match thanks to another distraction.

this is america pic.twitter.com/4753r9D2mL — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 2, 2021

While WWE could allow the two men to have a conclusive end to the match, they must let the match end in disqualification or no-contest instead. RETRIBUTION must be allowed to interfere just when Riddle is closing in on a victory, and allow this rivalry to stretch for longer on WWE RAW.

With WWE Fastlane coming up, the creatives could look to take the rivalry further and even push it all the way to WrestleMania 37, where Riddle and Ali could end up having a good match.

