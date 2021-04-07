5 things that must happen at WWE WrestleMania 37 - New champions crowned;  Four-time WWE Champion wins Universal Championship

WrestleMania 37 is set to be one of the biggest WWE events of the year. Since last year, the pandemic has forced WWE to hold the event over two nights. This hasn’t been a bad decision as it has given fans a lot more to look forward to over two nights.

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on night one of WrestleMania. On the very same night, Bad Bunny will make his in-ring debut to take on The Miz.

2021 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Omos will also make his in-ring debut and team up with AJ Styles to challenge The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

On night two of WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley will get her hands on the RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. Fans will also watch Apollo Crews challenge Big E for the Intercontinental Championship in the first-ever Nigerian Drum Fight.

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt will get a chance to exact revenge from Randy Orton on the second night. Will Wyatt finally end The Legend Killer for good?

The most anticipated match of the second night will see Roman Reigns defend his Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Daniel Bryan and Edge. Who will walk out of WrestleMania as the Universal Champion?

Let’s take a look at five things that must happen at WrestleMania this year.

#5 Cesaro must have his big moment at WWE WrestleMania 37

#Wrestlemania Swing is in the air... whatever it takes pic.twitter.com/Q6t7sQVo5R — Zazarow (@WWECesaro) April 3, 2021

WWE WrestleMania 37 will host the first singles match featuring Cesaro. From losing to Mansoor at the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel to getting his first singles match at WrestleMania, Cesaro has come a long way.

Seth Rollins will be the man to face The Swiss Superman at The Show of Shows. Rollins is known to be a good friend of Cesaro behind the scenes, and that’s how WWE built this rivalry starting from the Royal Rumble.

The Messiah tried to recruit Cesaro to his Vision, but failed to do so and was taken for the Cesaro Swing on a few occasions. The match at WrestleMania will likely help build Cesaro up as a singles performer after spending several years in the tag team division.

WWE will likely allow Cesaro to pick up the victory over Rollins and get ahead on the SmackDown brand. However, WWE must allow Cesaro and Rollins to have a lengthy match at WrestleMania so that The Swiss Superman can show his skills against the former WWE Champion.

Example #478979 of why @WWECesaro is the absolute best. pic.twitter.com/6j9Y1w7SDd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2021

A long and exciting match will make things more memorable for Cesaro’s fans who’d love to watch him have his big moment at WrestleMania. Cesaro deserves to get some big matches and big victories that can help him reach the top title picture.

