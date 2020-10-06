5 things you probably didn’t know about RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali got his first break in WWE when he replaced Zumbi in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament in June 2016. While he was eliminated in the first round of the tournament, he managed to leave a mark that helped him grow in the company.

Later that year, Ali teamed up with Lince Dorado to enter the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in WWE NXT, however, the duo was eliminated in the first round.

From thereon, Ali has managed to impress the WWE Universe with his athleticism and has been booked strongly at times, but hasn’t won any title in the company yet.

In October 2020, Ali entered one of his biggest storylines yet as he was revealed to be the leader of the heelish faction known as RETRIBUTION.

The revelation came as a pleasant surprise to the WWE Universe as many fans backed Ali to get a major push in the company.

With Ali set to be a prominent player on WWE RAW, let's look at the five things you probably didn’t know about the WWE Superstar.

#5 Mustafa Ali is of Pakistani and Indian descent

Mustafa Ali was born in Omaha, Nebraska and was raised in Chicago, Illinois. However, his parents are from the subcontinent. His father was born in Karachi, Pakistan, while his mother hails from New Dehli, India.

Ali has been to India when he was 14 years old, and many fans still believe that he only represents Pakistan. During an interview, Ali revealed:

“I have been to India when I was 14 years old, the point is I am actually half-Indian, lot of people know that I represent Pakistan, but what they don’t know is that my mother was raised in New Delhi. I have friends in Bangalore, although my father was born in Pakistan this actually makes me half-Indian. You know I loved my time in India, and maybe I might represent India in the future as a wrestler. What I believe is that nationality of a person is not important, what is important however, is humanity and unity between people around the world. I would never put the flag over the flesh, the person is more important than the nationality.”

Several Pakistani fans have called out Ali for not representing Pakistan in WWE, to which he stated this: "I don't care for nationality. I care for unity. I don't mean to offend anyone. This is just me stating that I feel nationality doesn't define us as people, it separates us."