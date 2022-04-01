5 things Shane McMahon can do at WWE WrestleMania 38

Shane McMahon has been a part of WWE since a very young age. He began working in WWE at age 15, starting in their warehouse, where he filled merchandise orders. He made his first appearance for the company as a referee during the inaugural 1988 Royal Rumble Match.

Vince McMahon's son has portrayed many different roles ever since. He's competed in some of the most high-profile matches in WWE. Additionally, he's played an on-screen authority figure several times.

Shane has also been a part of the production crew for many years. His fans have seen him win many championships and put on some good matches.

He last appeared in the ring as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble. Reports suggest that Shane will be in town for WrestleMania 38 and could appear at the show.

Keeping in mind that he has served in various capacities over his illustrious career, there are many things the younger McMahon could do at The Show of Shows. Keeping that in mind, check out the five things Shane McMahon can do at WrestleMania 38.

#5. He could play a role in the backstage production of the mega premium live event

Shane McMahon could play a silent role backstage.

Shane McMahon has appeared in many different roles for WWE. Backstage, he has served as a producer for several matches. At Royal Rumble 2022, Shane was part of the production team.

However, he didn't handle things too well, and several figures backstage weren't too happy with him. Multiple reports said Shane was silently let go by WWE after things didn't work out at the premium live event.

The Best in the World could return to WrestleMania 38 to help backstage producers put on entertaining matches. He's an experienced individual who has been praised by many for his backstage work.

Vince McMahon could bring his son back for the premium live event to help him with the production of the two-night mega event. It'd be great to see the father-son duo working together again.

#4. Shane McMahon could attack Austin Theory after his match against Pat McAfee

What does Shane McMahon think of this relationship?

Austin Theory emerged as Vince McMahon's new blue-eyed boy in WWE. The 24-year-old has impressed the Chairman with his looks and work in the ring.

Over the past several weeks, Theory has competed in some of the top matches. Theory even bagged a match for WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee.

The WWE commentator proved his mettle in the ring during NXT matches. However, it looks like he'll take the fall to give Theory a good push on RAW. With that in mind, Shane McMahon could return to attack The Unproven One following his match.

Shane could emerge as the jealous son of Vince, unhappy with Theory taking his place.

PW Insider reported there were plans to have Shane appear on RAW regularly and compete against Theory at The Show of Shows:

"Yesterday, there were creative plans for [Shane] McMahon to be a regular on RAW as a heel leading into WrestleMania. McMahon had been pushing to work Austin Theory at WrestleMania with the idea playing out of Theory's involvement with Vince McMahon but that wasn't locked 100% in place."

While the rivalry didn't start in time for WrestleMania, WWE could look to ignite a feud between the two at the premium live event. Theory could get an even bigger push if he competes against the younger McMahon and comes out on top.

#3. Shane McMahon could show up to challenge Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All

Shane McMahon has competed in some of the most notable matches at WrestleMania events. He has delivered nearly every time he has competed in a marquee match.

Seth Rollins was recently granted a match at WrestleMania 38 against an undisclosed opponent. Rollins dropped several hints about who could face him at The Show of Shows.

The Visionary took to Twitter to tease Mustafa Ali, John Cena, Veer, and Shane McMahon, among others, as his opponents for WrestleMania.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has revealed that Shane's original plan was to feature in the Elimination Chamber match and start a rivalry with Seth heading into the premium live event:

"So he (Shane) was going to be in Wrestlemania against Seth Rollins. He was going to be in the Chamber match. Austin Theory took his spot in the Chamber match. I don’t think he was going to win the Chamber match. I don’t want to say he wasn’t because I don’t know for sure. I think the idea was [Shane and Seth] were going to start a feud in the Royal Rumble."

However, the plan got scrapped, and Seth Rollins was pulled from the Royal Rumble match by WWE. It did not sit well with Vince McMahon's son:

"They were going to continue it in the Chamber match and build to a big blow off at WrestleMania, and Vince pulled Seth from the Rumble. So Shane got really mad because that was his program and then that’s where everything escalated from that point." (H/T WrestlingNews)

However, things may have changed, and Vince could allow Shane and Seth to go head-to-head. Shane O'Mac could come out as Rollins' surprise opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All to compete in one of the top matches of the night.

#2. Introduce Seth Rollins' opponent at WWE WrestleMania 38

The Prodigal Son could get revealed as Seth Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania 38. However, WWE could take another route and utilize Shane for something else.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion could show up after The Visionary's entrance and tease being his opponent. However, he could turn things around and instead announce who Rollins' opponent for the match could be.

Cody Rhodes might be returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Rollins could be the perfect opponent for The American Nightmare on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Keeping that in mind, it would be fun to see the creative team tease Shane McMahon as Rollins' opponent before he makes the big announcement. It would be a memorable way to bring Cody back to the WWE ring.

#1. Induct The Undertaker at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

WrestleMania weekend can never be complete without the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The ceremony will attract more attention as The Undertaker headlines the Hall of Fame ceremony this year.

The news of his induction will likely make headlines all around the globe. Vince McMahon will personally induct The Phenom on April 1, 2022. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Shane McMahon would be present at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony as he goes there every year with his father:

"He was gonna go no matter what. He goes to the Hall of Fame every single Hall of Fame, he's always at the Hall of Fame. Of course he's gonna go with Vince inducting Undertaker. There's always a chance that Vince is kayfabing everyone and there's gonna be something, but from what I was told, and this was from actually multiple people who are pretty high on the food chain - and it's like, look, you never know 100 percent because it's wrestling and Vince can change everything - but as far as Shane McMahon on WrestleMania or something like that, on the creative team his name has not been spoken about since January. [H/T to WrestleTalk]

Shane McMahon could accompany his father to the stage to induct the biggest name in sports entertainment into the prestigious Hall of Fame. Shane and The Undertaker have put on some memorable matches in the past, and it would be nice to see him become part of the big moment.

