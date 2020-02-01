5 things Super SmackDown got right on the episode after Royal Rumble (January 31, 2020)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Several top SmackDown Superstars enjoyed great moments during this week's show

The final WWE show of the week after Royal Rumble looked to achieve as much as RAW and NXT did, which made for a great week of wrestling.

WWE termed this week’s Friday Night SmackDown as Super SmackDown, to show that the show was going to build up some huge matches and possibly build towards the Super ShowDown event. The Super Bowl was also in the sights of the WWE creative.

The biggest match of the night saw Roman Reigns and The Usos battle against King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler. However, Braun Strowman had the biggest opportunity at hand as he was ready to take on the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the title.

The show also looked to crown the next challengers for the New Day’s SmackDown Tag Team Championships, while the potential opponents for the Women’s Tag Team Championships also made progress.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things SmackDown got right on this week’s episode.

#5 End of Days?

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Corbin has been a lengthy one. While it has had its great moments, the entire thing has been let down with some questionable match choices and ‘The Big Dog’ storyline.

This week, Reigns and The Usos were set to take on Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode is a six-man tag team match. Early in the night, The Usos dared Corbin to add a special stipulation to the match, and The King agreed. Thus, the losers would eat dog food.

During the match which took place during the main event, Reigns and his cousins dominated for most of the bout and he was able to roll up Corbin for the three-count.

Advertisement

Right after, Corbin tried to escape by was caught by Reigns with a Spear. The babyfaces then tied him to the turnbuckle with handcuffs and dumped a whole lot of dog food on him.

This was another bizarre match with a bizarre stipulation that ruined the ending on the rivalry which should have ended with Reigns’ victory at the Royal Rumble.

The best thing to come out of this rivalry was the return of The Usos and their partnership with Reigns. However, the end of this match could be termed the second-best thing, as it may be the end of this rivalry.

1 / 5 NEXT