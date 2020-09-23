5 things that should happen at WWE Clash of Champions 2020

With SummerSlam and Payback in the rear-view mirror, the WWE Universe now turns its attention to the one night of the year where every championship is on the line. This Sunday, Clash of Champions will emulate live on the WWE Network from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

With every championship being defended, the card is stacked to produce another solid show. With the added addition of virtual fans via the WWE Thunderdome, this Sunday is sure to be a show that fans will enjoy. There are currently nine matches scheduled.

The WWE Universe is in for a stacked show

On the Monday Night RAW side of the show, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE United States Championship against former champion Apollo Crews. The Street Profits will also defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Andrade and Angel Garza.

Nia Jax and Shayna Bazler will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Asuka will defend the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega too.

In the main event for the red brand, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton once again, this time in an Ambulance match.

On the Friday Night SmackDown side of Clash of Champions, the “real” WWE Intercontinental Champion will be crowned. Jeff Hardy will defend the title in a Ladder match against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Lucha House Party. Also, Bayley will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against long-time rival Nikki Cross.

In the main event for the blue brand, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against his very own cousin, Jey Uso.

With that being said, these are five things that you should happen at this Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view.