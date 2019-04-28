5 things that can take WWE RAW by storm this week (29th of April 2019)

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.78K // 28 Apr 2019, 23:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who is Sassy?

This week's WWE Raw should be fierce than ever because Money In The Bank will be two weeks away from this week's episode of the flagship show. With so much on the line, and the WWE Universe not accepting irrelevant storylines, the company needs to make sure that every story has some good moments.

A 3-hour program requires some good segments, and it would be amazing to see Vince and his team swerve fans as well as create something compelling to watch on Monday nights.

With that in mind and the recent storyline around Sasha Banks, the company will try everything in its power to make the 3-hour show better than ever before, and these are ways the company can attain it:

#5 The Usos win a #1 contender match for the Raw Tag Team Championship

Welcome to The Uso's Penitentiary

It's no secret that The Usos have been drafted to Raw to make the tag team division better, as they have what it takes to make the division the highlight of the flagship show. The duo has been in great matches on the blue brand, and the same will be the state if they are put in championship storyline.

A confrontation backstage with The Revival was an attempt to make way for suitable competition, and this week the team will face the former tag team champions and get the pin. This will be phenomenal as The Usos winning the titles at Money in the Bank will help them elevate the division and make the division better.

They are the best on the mic and inside the ring, so a fight for the gold, especially a triple threat, will be a great way to put the division on the map. This would be a great way to start the show, and now let's head to the other things that can be a part of the 3-hour program.

1 / 5 NEXT