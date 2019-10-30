5 Things that could happen at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Here's what could go down at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday

WWE is set to return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 31st, where they will host their next pay-per-view event, Crown Jewel. As always, the show will feature some of the biggest names in combat sports and sports entertainment history. Two renowned athletes will enter the squared-circle for the first time in WWE, old rivals will collide and new champions could be crowned.

While WWE's past events in the country have garnered generally negative reviews from fans and critics, this year's Crown Jewel PPV will be a memorable show if the company takes the right step and makes proper booking decisions. A lot could go down this Thursday. Here are five things that could happen at this year's event.

#5 Humberto Carrillo wins the 20-man battle royal and challenges AJ Styles for the United States Championship

This will be a big opportunity for WWE's newest star

Humberto Carrillo made his in-ring Monday Night RAW debut last week in an exhibition match against the Universal Champion Seth Rollins. The match did not disappoint, and even though Carrillo lost to Rollins, he still won the hearts of the WWE Universe. The company is no doubt high on the wrestler. He had another high profile match on RAW this week, taking on the United States Champion AJ Styles in a solid match.

Carrillo was revealed as one of the participants in the 20-man battle royal match at Crown Jewel. The winner of the match will go on to face Styles for the US Championship the very same night. WWE could be planning a push for the young talented Superstar, so winning the battle royal and having another match with Styles will benefit him greatly.

He may not win the title, but it'll still be a big opportunity for him. It also makes sense, since the two Superstars had a match recently and Carrillo was beaten up by The OC after the match. He could get retribution for the attacks and possibly take Styles' title as well.

