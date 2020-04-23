5 Things that could happen if Bray Wyatt becomes the Universal Champion at WWE Money in the Bank

Will Bray take back the Universal title from Strowman?

Money in the Bank, the first WWE pay-per-view after the conclusion of WrestleMania 36, is shaping up to be quite an exciting affair with many interesting matches scheduled to take place on the show. One such match is the clash between the two former Wyatt Family members, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

After The Monster Among Men's Universal title victory at WrestleMania 36, the fans were eager to know which Superstar would he choose to be his first challenger. To the shock of many, the SmackDown after WrestleMania ended with a Firefly Fun House segment where Bray Wyatt made his intentions of coming after Braun Strowman clear.

With that, we have one of the hottest feuds of the year as both of these men have some incredible history together. Wyatt even reminded Braun of the same last week on SmackDown by sending him the black sheep mask as a gift, one which he used to wear during his time with the Wyatt Family.

Now, the question is - who would emerge victorious in this massive clash and what would be the aftermath?

Let's take a look at the five things that could happen if Bray Wyatt becomes the Universal Champion at Money in the Bank.

#5 Braun Strowman's push gets halted

Braun Strowman was the surprise last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 after the Big Dog pulled out of the match due to the prevailing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The Monster Among Men went on to get the biggest victory of his career as he defeated Goldberg and won his first World title in WWE.

With that, he certainly has a lot of momentum with him, probably the most he has ever had. But a loss to Bray Wyatt in his very first title defense would cut-short his title reign and would prove the theories that he was just a placeholder Champion.

We earlier saw how WWE had no WrestleMania plans for Strowman after he lost his Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber before he was added as a last-minute replacement.

Advertisement

Losing the Universal title so quickly might result in WWE again being clueless as to what to do with him and thus his "push" might get halted.