5 things that must happen after WWE WrestleMania 36

These events need to occur after the Show of Shows ends

We could see some of these take place as soon as the RAW after WrestleMania

Israel Lutete

WrestleMania 36

The world is frantically awaiting the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment, WrestleMania 36. The Show of Shows is the premier pro wrestling event that showcases iconic matches and it marks the beginning of new chapters in WWE.

A few twists and turns could happen at the event which will result in feuds being settled while new ones will be created. WWE could even throw in a few surprises to make the show interesting. We could even see the crowning of new champions.

Although we're not sure what the situation will be like after Mania, we can only hope for the best. That said, here are 5 things that must happen after WWE's 36th edition of WrestleMania.

#5 Most feuds must continue

Otis and Ziggler should continue their feud

A lot of rivalries that go into WrestleMania are often settled at the show. This year, however, there should be some changes. WWE currently has a lot of hot feuds, and most of them should continue at the Show of Shows ends.

Superstars such as Dolph Ziggler and Otis have been involved in a storyline with Mandy Rose and at WrestleMania, the two stars are scheduled to have a match. This is a very interesting storyline, which got even more interesting when a mysterious hacker revealed on SmackDown last night that Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler teamed up to set up Otis.

No matter who wins at 'Mania, this storyline should continue until Otis and Mandy Rose are finally together. Other rivalries that should continue are Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler, Edge vs Randy Orton, Bayley vs Sasha Banks (if Sasha wins the SmackDown Women's Championship) and Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins.

By continuing these feuds, WWE will be able to save new ones for later when the ongoing circumstances are no longer a concern.

