5 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

The week after WrestleMania will be extremely entertaining for the fans.

With The Show of Shows behind us, the new rivalries will begin to take shape this week onwards.

The week after WrestleMania could build towards some epic rivalries and segments

This week’s shows could be really exciting as we have just gone through two big nights of WrestleMania. The show, which was too big for just one night, gave fans 18 matches from the pre-show till the end, and a lot of entertainment at a time when the world needs something to smile about.

Saturday and Sunday were lit up by the Superstars of RAW, NXT, and SmackDown who either defended their Championships or challenged for them on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Apart from that, a lot of grudge rivalries were also put to rest, with the ones between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, and Edge and Randy Orton topping the charts.

RAW got a new WWE Champion, while SmackDown also got a new Universal Champion in extremely physical matches.

While WrestleMania is a story of the past now, we will look at the future segments and matches that must take place on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week to build towards future storylines.

#5 Shayna Baszler takes out her frustration

Baszler needs to be built up quickly

At WrestleMania, Shayna Baszler was given the biggest possible opportunity of her career as she was put in a match against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship. Baszler, who had run through five women at Elimination Chamber to get the chance for a shot at the title, had done more than to earn the opportunity.

However, after a hard-fought match in which she dished out a lot of punishment to The Man, she was unlucky during the finish. She had Lynch down and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch, before Lynch turned it around to pin her whilst being locked in the hold.

This helped Lynch retain her title but resulted in disappointment for Baszler who was looking to begin her reign of terror on the Red brand.

This week on RAW, the company should book Baszler in a match against a babyface and allow her to rip through her opponent to take out her frustration. She should once again be allowed to show the WWE Universe how unforgiving and dominant she is, and that her loss was just a lucky victory for the RAW Women’s Champion.

Advertisement

After the match, she should take the mic and tell Lynch that it’s not over yet and that she will only rest after she defeats her and takes the title away from her. This would help Baszler show that she's not done with The Man yet and continue her quest to become the RAW Women's Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT