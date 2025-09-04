5 things Vince McMahon would hate on current WWE programming

Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE for more than 40 years, successfully turning his father's creation into the biggest wrestling company in the world. McMahon resigned from his position in 2022 before a brief return months later to facilitate the sale to TKO Group.

Ad

Now, under the leadership of Nick Khan and Triple H, there have been a lot of changes that would have never happened under McMahon's regime. Let's look at five things the former WWE chairman would hate about the current programming.

#1. Vince McMahon would not have allowed mat sponsors

Under TKO, WWE has capitalized on sponsorships to the point that the ring is no longer sacred. Brands like Prime Hydration are now plastered on the mat and turnbuckles, which would not have been allowed under Vince McMahon.

Ad

Trending

The former WWE chairman has an old-school way of thinking and would certainly consider the ring untouchable, which is a shared sentiment by other wrestling legends. He became a billionaire without putting sponsors on the mat, so this is one of the things he'd likely hate.

#2. WWE-TNA partnership

One of the most shocking developments over the past year is the partnership between WWE and TNA. While Mickie James' appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble as the TNA Knockouts World Champion opened the door, Vince McMahon would not have liked WWE stars losing to TNA wrestlers.

Ad

Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne held TNA gold, which wasn't a bad idea at all. However, one thing that McMahon likely wouldn't approve of is for his stars to get pinned or submitted on WWE programming and make someone from TNA look strong on his television.

#3. WWE is no longer the land of the giants

It was no secret that Vince McMahon loved giants and big, muscular stars, with many larger-than-life personalities and superstars taking over WWE. However, that's no longer the case today, with barely any big men left being pushed on television.

Ad

Omos has barely made any appearances over the past two years, Braun Strowman was released, and Talla Tonga and Erick Rowan are not the main guys for their respective stables. Gunther, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed and Oba Femi are not typical big men, so McMahon would have lost his mind not trying to find a new one to push.

Ad

While Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch have proven that anyone can become larger-than-life personalities, McMahon, at his age, would have still preferred the big-bodied guys.

#4. Freedom on WWE commentary

Fans have gained a lot of respect for Michael Cole since Triple H took over WWE creative because the longtime announcer has been freer to call the action. The Voice of WWE has been more enjoyable on commentary without Vince McMahon shouting in his ear and making decisions for him.

Ad

McMahon likely would have crashed out if he saw Cole and Pat McAfee "yeeting" to Jey Uso. One of the things that the former WWE chairman did was micromanage, which wasn't needed given the experience of the people working on and off-screen.

#5. Vince McMahon would not have allowed WWE: Unreal

As the age of social media began to take over, it was no longer required to keep kayfabe alive, though Vince McMahon would have loved Dominik Mysterio's dedication to his character.

One of the most divisive things WWE has produced recently is the WWE: Unreal docuseries on Netflix, which gave more than a peek at what's happening behind the scenes. While McMahon allowed the production of WWE: 24 and other backstage series under him, something like WWE: Unreal would have been shut down immediately.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More