5 Things we could see after Undertaker's long-term WWE signing

Taker and Vince

Recently, Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Undertaker has signed a new contract with WWE. Meltzer stated that although this isn't exactly a lifetime contract, it is so long that it can be considered one.

Undertaker made his WWE debut back in the early 90s when he came in as a part of Ted Dibiase's Survivor Series team. Around three decades later, The Undertaker is widely regarded as possibly the greatest Superstar in WWE history. His WrestleMania streak is one of the most impressive feats in all of professional wrestling. Here are five things we could see now that The Deadman has signed a long-term deal with WWE.

#5 A string of "passing of the torch" moments

Taker vs McIntyre?

If The Undertaker is slated to be with WWE for a long time to come, the possibility of him wrestling several young guns shouldn't be discounted. There are a bunch of future megastars in the company at the moment, who would take the helm in the main event scene in the coming years.

Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, and Bray Wyatt are just a few among a string of future stars who would benefit from a rub from The Undertaker. Taker and McIntyre had recently locked horns in a tag team match that also featured Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon. Taker taking on Black or The Fiend seems like incredible options at this time, and a victory over someone of the stature of The Undertaker would certainly help any of these Superstars to carve out a legendary career for themselves in the near future.

