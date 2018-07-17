5 Things which you missed from the Extreme Rules PPV

It was certainly the kind of night which Braun Strowman was looking forward to.

Extreme Rules concluded at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Seven championships were defended on the night and five of those were successfully retained.

The night featured a Steel Cage match, Extreme Rules match, Iron Man match and a Tables match. In short, it had everything a wrestling fan could expect from a night, which was supposed to go extreme. It was spectacular to see the Intercontinental Championship match to close the show, instead of the WWE Championship match or Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley match.

The WWE Universe was taken to an extreme ride at the event. However, there are a couple of things which you might have missed amidst all the extremeness. Here are the five such things:

#5 Daniel Bryan is set for singles competition

It was almost a handicap match for Daniel Bryan.

The last time Daniel Bryan competed at SummerSlam was in 2013 when he defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship. Although it has been five years since he has competed at the event, it appears that fans will be able to see him compete at this year’s edition.

Since his return at WrestleMania 34, the wrestling community is buzzing with his next big feud in singles competition. Notably, Kane got injured at Extreme Rules and Team Hell No lost the match for the SmackDown tag-team championship. Hence, it seems imminent that the “Leader of the YES Movement” will compete in one-on-one matches.

Given that the upcoming PPV is one of the Big-Four PPVs for WWE, it is safe to say that his opponent is going to be a major Superstar. It would be great to see him compete against The Miz.

They both featured in an interview on “Talking Smack” in 2016 where the former SmackDown Live General Manager called the “Awesome One” a coward wrestler. The accused lost his temper and hurled the accuser of harsh words which made the latter leave the interview in between.