5 ways in which Extreme Rules can set the tone for SummerSlam

This would be a thunderous main event at SummerSlam.

Extreme Rules is scheduled to take place this Sunday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eleven matches are going to take place on the night including seven championship matches. There is no doubt that this is going to be an extreme night, which the WWE fans would remember for a long time.

On the other side on this PPV is one of the Big-Four PPVs of WWE, SummerSlam. Undoubtedly, WWE think-tank is going to put the best of storylines together to ensure the “Biggest Party of the Summer” is a night to remember. It is safe to say that Extreme Rules will be a key event for that to happen.

Here are the top five ways in which the most extreme night in WWE can set the tone for the upcoming extravaganza.

#1 The Universal Championship

Can Roman Reigns stop Bobby Lashley from triumphing at Extreme Rules?

The reigning Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, is expected to defend the championship at SummerSlam. Although Extreme Rules was initially expected to feature a multi-man match to determine the number one contender for the “Beast Incarnate”, the match was canceled due to the uncertainty surrounding the champion himself.

Currently, the two men who are the most likely ones to become the number one contender for the championship are going to tear each other apart in a couple of days. The main event at Extreme Rules is expected to be Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley, and unofficially this match will determine who is more worthy to face Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns is the one Superstar whom Vince McMahon wants ''The Beast” to face. However, given the number of times these two have faced each other, it is safe to say that it has become a cliché. On the other hand, Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar is a match which the fans are expecting dearly.

Taking into account both these opinions here, it is quite possible that Lashley and Reigns are going to tear the house down at Extreme Rules in an indecisive match. This keeps a lot of options open, not to mention the possibility of a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam.