5 things that happened at WrestleMania 37 you didn't see on TV

Although the WWE Universe enjoyed over six hours of WrestleMania across two nights, they might not have seen everything from the event.

The Show of Shows offered fans 15 matches. Five championships changed hands at WrestleMania while three champions retained their titles. It also saw thousands of people in attendance for the first time in over a year.

The action-packed show saw as much action outside the ring as inside. Scenes that have not made it onto TV were documented by fans through their phones and posted on social media. Luckily for us, we can now watch these unseen moments from The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here are five things that happened at WrestleMania you didn't see on TV.

#5. Belair celebrates her victory at WrestleMania with Montez Ford

Bianca Belair is the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Bianca Belair made history by winning the first-ever women's singles match to headline WrestleMania. She defeated Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in front of over 25 thousand fans in attendance.

Belair cried before the match started. She got even more emotional following her victory.

After her celebration in the ring, another more emotional one followed backstage. Belair and her husband, WWE Superstar Montez Ford, celebrated again the moment she crossed the curtain.

Belair seemed in disbelief. The newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion told her husband that she did it. He responded by hugging her.

Several fans reacted to Montez and Belair's emotional moment on Twitter after the video went viral. One fan called it "wholesome content," while another said "the 'I did it' at the end kills me every time."

The "I did it" at the end kills me every time. — Boomer says: BLM OR GTFO. (@boomerluvsqueen) April 11, 2021

Bianca Belair made her main roster debut a year ago following WrestleMania 36. She only needed a year to climb to the top of the SmackDown women's division.

Belair challenged Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 after winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble. Now she awaits her first challenger for her new title. Banks remains Belair's most likely opponent to continue their exciting rivalry.

