5 Things WWE did in 2024 that it will never surpass in 2025

WWE continues to break its own records in terms of attendance and viewership. The company is thriving from a business perspective. However, fan sentiment around the product has been mixed so far this year, in stark contrast to 2024.

Ad

The Stamford-based promotion was firing on all cylinders last year. While it's impossible for wrestling fans to unanimously agree with something, given the sport's subjective nature, it is safe to say most of the fanbase was satisfied with what WWE put out in 2024.

With that being said, let's look at five things WWE did last year that it is unlikely to surpass in 2025:

#5. Bayley's rise to the top

Bayley is one of the most decorated competitors in WWE history. However, one accolade that had eluded The Role Model was a Royal Rumble win, which she achieved last year. Even though she played a villain initially, fans were firmly behind the veteran to get another WrestleMania moment.

Ad

Trending

Bayley was a part of Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and then-WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. The Role Model was removed from the faction following her win in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, leading to her choosing The Genius of The Sky as her opponent for WrestleMania 40. On Night Two of The Show of Shows, Bayley dethroned IYO SKY as WWE Women's Champion.

After being a prominent feature during the Pandemic Era, Bayley was mostly used to put others over for the following couple of years. Fans were clamoring for the veteran to reclaim her spot at the top, and the creative team delivered the same with a captivating storyline leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Ad

This year, the women's division, especially on SmackDown, seems to be stuck in a loop. The way things are going, the Stamford-based promotion may not be able to replicate what it did last year with Bayley and Damage CTRL.

#4. WWE had a dominant men's midcard champion last year

The purpose of midcard titles has always been to establish superstars before they make a splash in the main event scene. However, it's easier said than done, as this tradition is rarely followed. That said, being the special talent that he is, Gunther set the standard for elevating a midcard championship last year.

Ad

The Ring General put the prestigious Intercontinental Championship back on the map as the "workhorse title." The former Imperium leader's dominant reign lasted 666 days before Sami Zayn dethroned him at WrestleMania 40.

However, this year, the midcard scene hasn't been given the same focus. Dominik Mysterio currently holds the Intercontinental Championship, and Solo Sikoa reigns as the United States Champion. While both of these superstars have no shortage of talent, their treatment recently suggests that they might not reach the same level as Gunther did, at least not this year.

Ad

#3. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre was everything fans hoped for and more

Drew McIntyre was CM Punk's first major rival following The Second City Saint's return to WWE in November 2023 at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Scottish Warrior injured Punk during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, putting The Straight Edge Superstar on the shelf for months. What started as a normal rivalry with a heel mocking a babyface's injury soon turned into a deeply personal blood feud that spanned several months.

Ad

The rivalry resulted in a trilogy of matches between Punk and McIntyre. It poetically concluded in a Hell in a Cell Match at Bad Blood 2024, where Punk walked away victorious. It is widely regarded as one of the best rivalries of all time by fans and critics alike.

CM Punk is currently feuding with his archenemy, Seth Rollins, while McIntyre is involved with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. While both of these rivalries have the potential to be great, it is unlikely for either of them to recreate what The Best in The World and The Scottish Warrior did last year.

Ad

#2. Cody Rhodes finishing his story

After returning to the global juggernaut at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes had one goal in mind: to finish his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship in honor of his father, the late great Dusty Rhodes. The American Nightmare fell short of his goal at WrestleMania 39, where he was defeated by Roman Reigns.

However, Cody once again scratched and clawed his way back to earn another opportunity to face Reigns by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second year in a row. As expected, The American Nightmare's path to glory wasn't easy. Yet, Cody defied all odds and ended Roman Reigns' historic 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Ad

The story was finally finished, and it was filled with drama, anticipation, and emotions. Moments like these, when the fanbase celebrates in unison, are hard to replicate, no matter what year it is.

#1. The Final Boss

Ever since Roman Reigns debuted his "Tribal Chief" persona in 2020, fans expected The Rock to be involved in the story at some point and battle Reigns for the title of the 'Head of the Table.' Their prayers were finally answered when The Great One returned on the February 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown to tease a match against his cousin.

Ad

However, the timing of his return couldn't have been any worse, as Cody Rhodes had just won the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second year in a row and was expected to get his rematch against the Original Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. However, Rhodes gave up his opportunity to challenge Reigns for The Rock, and the WWE Universe decided that it was no longer interested in seeing The Brahma Bull vs. Roman Reigns, a match that it had been hoping to see for years.

Ad

The internet exploded with criticism, and #WeWantCody started trending worldwide. The uproar caused the Triple H-led creative team to pivot and give fans what they asked for: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II. Not only that, it also led to The Rock taking up the villainous persona of The Final Boss. The Brahma Bull made sure that Cody's Road to WrestleMania XL was as tough as possible, with relentless attacks and scathing promos, both on television and on social media.

Ad

Ad

The rules and regulations did not apply to The Final Boss, who abused his power as a member of TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors and made Cody's life a living hell. In doing so, The Rock made the Road to WrestleMania 40 must-see TV. Fast forward a year, and fans expected The Final Boss to recreate the magic on the Road to WrestleMania 41 as well.

While it had a promising start, as The Great One played a key role in John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, it led to nothing, as The Rock hasn't been seen on television since. While he can still come back at any time, The Final Boss' return is unlikely to have the same impact as last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More