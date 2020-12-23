5 Things WWE got perfectly right in 2020

2020 has been a challenging year for WWE, and the entire planet as a whole, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing unfathomable amounts of change to people's lives. The name of the game for big organizations is adapting, which is what WWE has done since March.

The company may have made some horrible booking mistakes this year, but there was also a lot of good that came with it. In fact, the good does outweigh the bad. WWE has provided fans at home with a plethora of memorable moments during the 'Pandemic Era' and even before it.

Several Superstars have had standout years despite the difficulties, while WWE has booked a couple of matches to perfection. Credit must be given where it is due. It isn't every day that WWE comes up with some excellent storytelling. But when they do, it's golden. This list will look at the scenarios that prove it.

Here are five things WWE got perfectly right in 2020.

#5 Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

More on his road to the main event of WrestleMania in a bit, but Drew McIntyre has been a great WWE Champion so far. Following his victory over Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows, McIntyre held WWE RAW together for a few months when shows were taking place in an empty Performance Center.

The Scottish Warrior had an extremely consistent 2020 on pay-per-view, defending his title in some brilliant matches against the likes of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Then came his feud with Randy Orton. The two told a fascinating story that went on for nearly four months. Despite its long duration, McIntyre and Orton did some stellar work and drove up the intensity of their issue at the right times.

Their SummerSlam match was solid, followed by a wild Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions. The Viper defeated Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell, but that wasn't the end of the feud. McIntyre won back the WWE Championship on the RAW before Survivor Series, ending his feud with Randy Orton on top.

He most recently defended the title against AJ Styles and The Miz, who cashed in his Money in the Bank, in an excellent TLC Match. Drew McIntyre had an excellent 2020 from start to finish, retaining his goodwill among the WWE fans. The WWE Champion looks set to continue this momentum in 2021, where a host of fresh opponents could be waiting for him.